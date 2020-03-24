Best Dividend Stocks
MSCI Global Agriculture Producers Fund

Stock

VEGI

Price as of:

$19.89 +1.16 +6.19%

Industry

Other

MSCI Global Agriculture Producers Fund (VEGI)

VEGI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.67%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.53

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get VEGI DARS™ Rating

VEGI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$19.89

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,267

Open Price

$19.93

Day's Range

$19.68 - $19.93

Previous Close

$18.73

52 week low / high

$18.38 - $29.11

Percent off 52 week high

-31.67%

VEGI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

VEGI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

VEGI

Compare VEGI to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

VEGI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VEGI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.262899

2019-06-17

$0.268804

2018-12-18

$0.284881

2018-06-19

$0.240271

2017-12-19

$0.250729

2017-06-20

$0.262076

2016-12-21

$0.229382

2016-06-22

$0.30352

2015-12-21

$0.228163

2015-06-25

$0.330216

2014-12-17

$0.219823

2014-06-25

$0.32014

2013-12-27

$0.052053

2013-12-18

$0.181037

2013-06-27

$0.18811

2012-12-18

$0.135573

2012-06-21

$0.198118

VEGI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VEGI

Stock not rated.

VEGI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.84%

-1.11%

2years

VEGI

VEGI

VEGI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VEGI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

VEGI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2629

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2688

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2849

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2403

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2507

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2621

2017-06-19

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2294

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3035

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2282

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3302

2015-06-24

2015-06-25

2015-06-29

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2198

2014-12-16

2014-12-17

2014-12-19

2014-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3201

2014-06-24

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0521

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-03

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.1810

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1881

2013-06-26

2013-06-27

2013-07-01

2013-07-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1356

2012-12-17

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1981

2012-06-20

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-28

Initial

Regular

Semi-Annual

VEGI

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

Tracks the MSCI ACWI Select Agriculture Producers Investable Market Index, which measures the equity performance of companies in both developed and emerging markets that are primarily engaged in the business of agriculture at or near the initial phase of agricultural input and production.

