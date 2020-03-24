Best Dividend Stocks
Vanguard Europe Pacific

Stock

VEA

Price as of:

$30.81 +2.03 +7.05%

Industry

Other

Dividend Stocks

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Vanguard Europe Pacific (VEA)

VEA

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.77%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.52

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

VEA

Daily Snapshot

Price

$30.81

Quote Time

Today's Volume

8,974,965

Open Price

$30.89

Day's Range

$30.65 - $30.99

Previous Close

$28.78

52 week low / high

$28.46 - $44.67

Percent off 52 week high

-31.03%

VEA

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

VEA has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

VEA

Compare VEA to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Trade VEA's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

VEA

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VEA’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-23

$0.1312

2019-12-23

$0.4399

2019-09-24

$0.2754

2019-06-17

$0.45

2019-03-28

$0.175

2018-12-24

$0.3837

2018-09-26

$0.1584

2018-06-22

$0.5402

2018-03-26

$0.1615

2017-12-21

$0.4315

2017-09-20

$0.179

2017-06-21

$0.482

2017-03-24

$0.15

2016-12-22

$0.3

2016-09-13

$0.175

2016-06-14

$0.482

2016-03-15

$0.157

2015-12-21

$0.221

2015-09-25

$0.156

2015-06-26

$0.513

2015-03-25

$0.181

2014-12-22

$0.24

2014-09-24

$0.212

2014-06-24

$0.513

2014-03-25

$0.429

2013-12-20

$0.213

2013-09-23

$0.164

2013-06-24

$0.545

2013-03-22

$0.161

2012-12-20

$0.346

2012-09-24

$0.689

2012-03-22

$0.011

2011-12-21

$1.046

2011-03-23

$0.012

2010-12-22

$0.886

2010-03-23

$0.011

2009-12-24

$0.797

2009-03-23

$0.019

2008-12-24

$0.914

2008-03-12

$0.016

2007-12-24

$1.055

VEA's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

VEA

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VEA

Stock not rated.

VEA

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-24.97%

-60.84%

4years

VEA

News
VEA

Research
VEA

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VEA

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

VEA

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1312

2020-03-19

2020-03-23

2020-03-24

2020-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4399

2019-12-19

2019-12-23

2019-12-24

2019-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2754

2019-09-20

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2019-06-13

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2019-03-26

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3837

2018-12-20

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1584

2018-09-24

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5402

2018-06-20

2018-06-22

2018-06-25

2018-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1615

2018-03-22

2018-03-26

2018-03-27

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4315

2017-12-19

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1790

2017-09-18

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4820

2017-06-19

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2016-09-09

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-09-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4820

2016-06-10

2016-06-14

2016-06-16

2016-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1570

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-03-17

2016-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2210

2015-12-17

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1560

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5130

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1810

2015-03-23

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2014-12-18

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2120

2014-09-22

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5130

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4290

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2130

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1640

2013-09-19

2013-09-23

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5450

2013-06-20

2013-06-24

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1610

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3460

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6890

2012-09-20

2012-09-24

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0110

2012-03-20

2012-03-22

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

Extra

Special

Annual

$1.0460

2011-12-19

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0120

2011-03-21

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.8860

2010-12-20

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0110

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-03-25

2010-03-29

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.7970

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0190

2009-03-19

2009-03-23

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.9140

2008-12-22

2008-12-24

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0160

2008-03-10

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-03-18

Extra

Special

Annual

$1.0550

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

Initial

Regular

Annual

VEA

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

