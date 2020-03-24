Best Dividend Stocks
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Stock

VDC

Price as of:

$128.66 +6.01 +4.9%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

VDC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.83%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.47

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get VDC DARS™ Rating

VDC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$128.66

Quote Time

Today's Volume

97,891

Open Price

$127.9

Day's Range

$126.3 - $130.0

Previous Close

$122.65

52 week low / high

$120.7 - $164.9

Percent off 52 week high

-21.98%

VDC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

VDC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

VDC

Compare VDC to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

VDC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VDC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-10

$0.6177

2019-12-16

$1.0621

2019-09-26

$1.0907

2019-06-21

$1.0397

2019-03-21

$0.7475

2018-12-13

$1.0436

2018-09-24

$0.8211

2018-06-28

$1.2474

2018-03-16

$0.5357

2017-12-14

$1.0357

2017-09-27

$0.771

2017-06-28

$1.037

2017-03-24

$0.834

2016-12-14

$0.968

2016-09-20

$0.844

2016-06-21

$0.763

2016-03-21

$0.634

2015-12-23

$0.898

2015-09-23

$2.396

2014-12-18

$2.417

2013-12-20

$2.428

2012-12-20

$2.591

2011-12-21

$1.894

2010-12-22

$1.906

2009-12-22

$1.738

2008-12-22

$1.173

2007-12-14

$1.159

2006-12-18

$0.96

2005-12-22

$0.703

2004-12-22

$0.853

2004-12-22

$0.241

VDC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
VDC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VDC

Stock not rated.

VDC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-12.42%

-37.29%

1years

VDC

News
VDC

Research
VDC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VDC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

VDC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6177

2020-03-06

2020-03-10

2020-03-11

2020-03-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0621

2019-12-12

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0907

2019-09-24

2019-09-26

2019-09-27

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0397

2019-06-19

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7475

2019-03-19

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0436

2018-12-11

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8211

2018-09-20

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2474

2018-06-26

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5357

2018-03-14

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0357

2017-12-12

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7710

2017-09-25

2017-09-27

2017-09-28

2017-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0370

2017-06-26

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8340

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9680

2016-12-12

2016-12-14

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8440

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-22

2016-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7630

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6340

2016-03-17

2016-03-21

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8980

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.3960

2015-09-21

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.4170

2014-12-16

2014-12-18

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.4280

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.5910

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.8940

2011-12-19

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.9060

2010-12-20

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.7380

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.1730

2008-12-18

2008-12-22

2008-12-24

2008-12-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.1590

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-18

2007-12-20

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.9600

2006-12-14

2006-12-18

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.7030

2005-12-20

2005-12-22

2005-12-27

2006-01-05

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2410

2004-12-21

2004-12-22

2004-12-27

2005-01-04

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.8530

2004-12-21

2004-12-22

2004-12-27

2005-01-04

Initial

Regular

Annual

VDC

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

