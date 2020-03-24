Best Dividend Stocks
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (VCSH)

VCSH

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.71%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.95

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get VCSH DARS™ Rating

VCSH

Daily Snapshot

Price

$76.46

Quote Time

Today's Volume

663

Open Price

$76.46

Day's Range

$76.46 - $76.46

Previous Close

$75.53

52 week low / high

$71.19 - $82.5

Percent off 52 week high

-7.32%

VCSH

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

VCSH has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

VCSH

Compare VCSH to Popular Screens

Trade VCSH's Upcoming Dividend

VCSH

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VCSH’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-02

$0.1623

2020-02-03

$0.1855

2019-12-23

$0.2025

2019-12-02

$0.1832

2019-11-01

$0.2

2019-10-01

$0.1887

2019-09-03

$0.1959

2019-08-01

$0.2071

2019-07-01

$0.1923

2019-06-03

$0.2074

2019-05-01

$0.1908

2019-04-01

$0.2146

2019-03-01

$0.1743

2019-02-01

$0.1691

2018-12-24

$0.2049

2018-12-03

$0.1784

2018-11-01

$0.1904

2018-10-01

$0.1742

2018-09-04

$0.1737

2018-08-01

$0.1799

2018-07-02

$0.1645

2018-06-01

$0.1741

2018-05-01

$0.1581

2018-04-02

$0.1832

2018-03-01

$0.1422

2018-02-01

$0.1429

2017-12-26

$0.1733

2017-12-01

$0.153

2017-11-01

$0.153

2017-10-02

$0.152

2017-09-01

$0.151

2017-08-01

$0.151

2017-07-03

$0.149

2017-06-01

$0.15

2017-05-01

$0.147

2017-04-03

$0.15

2017-03-01

$0.14

2017-02-01

$0.119

2016-12-22

$0.162

2016-12-01

$0.136

2016-11-01

$0.137

2016-10-03

$0.14

2016-09-01

$0.14

2016-08-01

$0.143

2016-07-01

$0.144

2016-06-01

$0.144

2016-05-02

$0.137

2016-04-01

$0.14

2016-03-01

$0.135

2016-02-01

$0.111

2015-12-23

$0.059

2015-12-23

$0.167

2015-12-23

$0.004

2015-12-01

$0.133

2015-11-02

$0.134

2015-10-01

$0.132

2015-09-01

$0.128

2015-08-03

$0.131

2015-07-01

$0.128

2015-06-01

$0.128

2015-05-01

$0.124

2015-04-01

$0.134

2015-03-02

$0.124

2015-02-02

$0.116

2014-12-23

$0.128

2014-12-23

$0.03

2014-12-23

$0.119

2014-12-01

$0.118

2014-11-03

$0.125

2014-10-01

$0.122

2014-09-02

$0.114

2014-08-01

$0.121

2014-07-01

$0.119

2014-06-02

$0.122

2014-05-01

$0.118

2014-04-01

$0.128

2014-03-03

$0.119

2014-02-03

$0.115

2013-12-24

$0.04

2013-12-24

$0.118

2013-12-24

$0.14

2013-11-29

$0.119

2013-10-31

$0.122

2013-09-30

$0.12

2013-08-30

$0.115

2013-07-31

$0.122

2013-06-28

$0.119

2013-05-31

$0.122

2013-04-30

$0.115

2013-03-28

$0.136

2013-02-28

$0.121

2013-01-31

$0.128

2012-12-24

$0.132

2012-12-24

$0.084

2012-12-24

$0.033

2012-11-30

$0.132

2012-11-02

$0.136

2012-09-28

$0.139

2012-08-31

$0.145

2012-07-31

$0.151

2012-06-29

$0.148

2012-05-31

$0.152

2012-04-30

$0.144

2012-03-30

$0.153

2012-02-29

$0.143

2012-01-31

$0.146

2011-12-23

$0.048

2011-12-23

$0.156

2011-12-23

$0.044

2011-11-30

$0.149

2011-10-31

$0.153

2011-09-30

$0.149

2011-08-31

$0.147

2011-07-29

$0.157

2011-06-30

$0.149

2011-05-31

$0.154

2011-04-29

$0.141

2011-03-31

$0.167

2011-02-28

$0.135

2011-01-31

$0.144

2010-12-27

$0.065

2010-12-27

$0.161

2010-11-30

$0.148

2010-10-29

$0.156

2010-09-30

$0.154

2010-08-31

$0.152

2010-07-30

$0.161

2010-06-30

$0.142

2010-05-28

$0.159

2010-04-30

$0.132

2010-03-31

$0.171

2010-02-26

$0.127

2010-01-29

$0.127

2009-12-24

$0.169

VCSH's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

VCSH

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VCSH

Stock not rated.

VCSH

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

2.89%

-16.26%

5years

VCSH

VCSH

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VCSH

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

VCSH

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1623

2020-02-27

2020-03-02

2020-03-03

2020-03-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1855

2020-01-30

2020-02-03

2020-02-04

2020-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2025

2019-12-19

2019-12-23

2019-12-24

2019-12-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1832

2019-11-27

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2019-10-30

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1887

2019-09-27

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1959

2019-08-29

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2071

2019-07-30

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1923

2019-06-27

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2074

2019-05-30

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1908

2019-04-29

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2146

2019-03-28

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1743

2019-02-27

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1691

2019-01-30

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2049

2018-12-20

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1784

2018-11-29

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1904

2018-10-30

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1742

2018-09-27

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1737

2018-08-30

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1799

2018-07-30

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1645

2018-06-28

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1741

2018-05-30

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1581

2018-04-27

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1832

2018-03-28

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1422

2018-02-27

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1429

2018-01-30

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1733

2017-12-21

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1530

2017-11-29

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1530

2017-10-30

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1520

2017-09-28

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1510

2017-08-30

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1510

2017-07-28

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1490

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2017-05-30

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1470

2017-04-27

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2017-03-30

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1190

2017-01-30

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1620

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1360

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1370

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2016-09-29

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2016-08-30

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1430

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1440

2016-06-29

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1440

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1370

2016-04-28

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2016-03-30

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2016-02-26

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1110

2016-01-28

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0040

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1330

2015-11-27

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1340

2015-10-29

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1280

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1310

2015-07-30

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1280

2015-06-29

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1280

2015-05-28

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1240

2015-04-29

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1340

2015-03-30

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1240

2015-02-26

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2015-01-29

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1190

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2014-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2014-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1280

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2014-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1180

2014-11-26

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2014-10-30

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1220

2014-09-29

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1140

2014-08-28

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2014-07-30

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1190

2014-06-27

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1220

2014-05-29

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1180

2014-04-29

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1280

2014-03-28

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1190

2014-02-27

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2014-01-30

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1180

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1190

2013-11-26

2013-11-29

2013-12-03

2013-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1220

2013-10-29

2013-10-31

2013-11-04

2013-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-02

2013-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2013-08-28

2013-08-30

2013-09-04

2013-09-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1220

2013-07-29

2013-07-31

2013-08-02

2013-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1190

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

2013-07-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1220

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

2013-06-04

2013-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2013-04-26

2013-04-30

2013-05-02

2013-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1360

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

2013-04-02

2013-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2013-02-26

2013-02-28

2013-03-04

2013-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1280

2013-01-29

2013-01-31

2013-02-04

2013-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2012-11-28

2012-11-30

2012-12-04

2012-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1360

2012-10-31

2012-11-02

2012-11-06

2012-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1390

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-02

2012-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2012-08-29

2012-08-31

2012-09-05

2012-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1510

2012-07-27

2012-07-31

2012-08-02

2012-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1480

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-03

2012-07-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1520

2012-05-29

2012-05-31

2012-06-04

2012-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1440

2012-04-26

2012-04-30

2012-05-02

2012-05-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1530

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-03

2012-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1430

2012-02-27

2012-02-29

2012-03-02

2012-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1460

2012-01-27

2012-01-31

2012-02-02

2012-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1490

2011-11-28

2011-11-30

2011-12-02

2011-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1530

2011-10-27

2011-10-31

2011-11-02

2011-11-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1490

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-04

2011-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1470

2011-08-29

2011-08-31

2011-09-02

2011-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1570

2011-07-27

2011-07-29

2011-08-02

2011-08-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1490

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-05

2011-07-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1540

2011-05-26

2011-05-31

2011-06-02

2011-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1410

2011-04-27

2011-04-29

2011-05-03

2011-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1670

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-04-04

2011-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

2011-02-24

2011-02-28

2011-03-02

2011-03-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1440

2011-01-27

2011-01-31

2011-02-02

2011-02-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1610

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1480

2010-11-26

2010-11-30

2010-12-02

2010-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2010-10-27

2010-10-29

2010-11-02

2010-11-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1540

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-10-04

2010-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1520

2010-08-27

2010-08-31

2010-09-02

2010-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1610

2010-07-28

2010-07-30

2010-08-03

2010-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1420

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-02

2010-07-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1590

2010-05-26

2010-05-28

2010-06-02

2010-06-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2010-04-28

2010-04-30

2010-05-04

2010-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1710

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-05

2010-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1270

2010-02-24

2010-02-26

2010-03-02

2010-03-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1270

2010-01-27

2010-01-29

2010-02-02

2010-02-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1690

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

Initial

Regular

Monthly

VCSH

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

