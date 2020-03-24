Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

Stock

VB

Price as of:

$105.0 +6.55 +6.65%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)

VB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.79%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.87

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get VB DARS™ Rating

VB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$105.0

Quote Time

Today's Volume

792

Open Price

$105.0

Day's Range

$105.0 - $105.0

Previous Close

$98.45

52 week low / high

$95.51 - $170.84

Percent off 52 week high

-38.54%

VB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

VB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

VB

Compare VB to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade VB's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
VB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-10

$0.4673

2019-12-24

$0.8928

2019-09-16

$0.4507

2019-06-27

$0.4847

2019-03-28

$0.4766

2018-12-24

$0.7174

2018-09-28

$0.6463

2018-06-22

$0.3823

2018-03-22

$0.4552

2017-12-21

$0.775

2017-09-20

$0.533

2017-06-21

$0.263

2017-03-24

$0.424

2016-12-22

$0.749

2016-09-20

$0.572

2016-06-14

$0.304

2016-03-15

$0.305

2015-12-23

$0.626

2015-09-25

$0.959

2015-03-25

$0.052

2014-12-22

$1.664

2014-03-25

$0.009

2013-12-24

$1.422

2013-03-20

$0.017

2012-12-24

$1.485

2012-03-22

$0.019

2011-12-23

$0.94

2011-03-23

$0.006

2010-12-27

$0.837

2010-03-23

$0.009

2009-12-24

$0.637

2009-03-23

$0.021

2008-12-24

$0.894

2008-03-12

$0.024

2007-12-20

$0.942

2007-03-22

$0.014

2006-12-22

$0.825

2006-03-20

$0.01

2005-12-27

$0.678

2005-03-21

$0.005

2004-12-27

$0.621

VB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
VB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VB

Stock not rated.

VB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-2.15%

-18.90%

4years

VB

News
VB

Research
VB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

VB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4673

2020-03-06

2020-03-10

2020-03-11

2020-03-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8928

2019-12-20

2019-12-24

2019-12-26

2019-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4507

2019-09-12

2019-09-16

2019-09-17

2019-09-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4847

2019-06-25

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4766

2019-03-26

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7174

2018-12-20

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6463

2018-09-26

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3823

2018-06-20

2018-06-22

2018-06-25

2018-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4552

2018-03-20

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7750

2017-12-19

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5330

2017-09-18

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2630

2017-06-19

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4240

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7490

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5720

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-22

2016-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3040

2016-06-10

2016-06-14

2016-06-16

2016-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-03-17

2016-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6260

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9590

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0520

2015-03-23

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Extra

Special

Annual

$1.6640

2014-12-18

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0090

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Extra

Special

Annual

$1.4220

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0170

2013-03-18

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

Extra

Special

Annual

$1.4850

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0190

2012-03-20

2012-03-22

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.9400

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0060

2011-03-21

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.8370

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0090

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-03-25

2010-03-29

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.6370

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0210

2009-03-19

2009-03-23

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.8940

2008-12-22

2008-12-24

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0240

2008-03-10

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-03-18

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.9420

2007-12-18

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2007-12-27

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0140

2007-03-21

2007-03-22

2007-03-26

2007-03-28

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.8250

2006-12-21

2006-12-22

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0100

2006-03-16

2006-03-20

2006-03-22

2006-03-29

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.6780

2005-12-22

2005-12-27

2005-12-29

2006-01-09

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0050

2005-03-17

2005-03-21

2005-03-23

2005-04-01

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.6210

2004-12-22

2004-12-27

2004-12-29

2005-01-06

Initial

Regular

Annual

VB

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X