ProShares Ultra Basic Materials

Stock

UYM

Price as of:

$25.97 +4.36 +20.27%

Industry

Other

UYM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

3.25%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.81

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

UYM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$25.97

Quote Time

Today's Volume

3,375

Open Price

$24.25

Day's Range

$24.25 - $26.07

Previous Close

$21.51

52 week low / high

$21.42 - $63.75

Percent off 52 week high

-59.42%

UYM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

UYM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

UYM

Compare UYM to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

UYM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast UYM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-24

$0.202503

2019-09-25

$0.180801

2019-06-25

$0.249038

2019-03-20

$0.146915

2018-12-26

$0.190262

2018-09-26

$0.080231

2018-06-20

$0.097307

2018-03-21

$0.074694

2017-12-26

$0.113644

2017-09-27

$0.079831

2017-06-21

$0.067766

2017-03-22

$0.023082

2016-12-21

$0.090106

2016-09-21

$0.06966

2016-06-22

$0.064592

2016-03-23

$0.047072

2015-12-22

$0.101544

2015-03-25

$0.049621

2014-12-22

$0.086783

2014-09-24

$0.021307

2014-06-25

$0.068474

2014-03-26

$0.035085

2013-12-24

$0.03675

2013-12-18

$0.996273

2013-12-18

$0.797462

2013-09-25

$0.00969

2013-06-26

$0.152529

2013-03-20

$0.04471

2012-12-26

$0.112677

2012-06-20

$0.032374

2012-03-21

$0.050943

2010-09-21

$0.008966

2010-06-22

$0.024879

2010-03-24

$0.009795

2009-12-23

$0.056257

2009-09-24

$0.040772

2009-06-24

$0.042148

2009-03-24

$0.041908

2008-12-23

$0.070122

2008-09-24

$0.19032

2008-06-24

$0.07955

2008-03-25

$0.07765

2008-03-25

$5.99999

2007-12-20

$0.31525

2007-12-20

$5.66959

2007-09-25

$0.20892

2007-06-26

$0.52579

UYM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

UYM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for UYM

Stock not rated.

UYM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

41.76%

3.95%

4years

UYM

News
UYM

Research
UYM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

UYM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

UYM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2025

2019-12-23

2019-12-24

2019-12-26

2020-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1808

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2490

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1469

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1903

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2019-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0802

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0973

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0747

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1136

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2018-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0798

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-28

2017-10-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0678

2017-06-20

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0231

2017-03-21

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0901

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0697

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0646

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0471

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1015

2015-12-21

2015-12-22

2015-12-24

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0496

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0868

2014-12-19

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0685

2014-06-24

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0351

2014-03-25

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

2014-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0368

2013-12-23

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7975

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.9963

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0097

2013-09-24

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

2013-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1525

2013-06-25

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0447

2013-03-19

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1127

2012-12-24

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2013-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0324

2012-06-19

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0509

2012-03-20

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

2012-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0090

2010-09-20

2010-09-21

2010-09-23

2010-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0249

2010-06-21

2010-06-22

2010-06-24

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0098

2010-03-23

2010-03-24

2010-03-26

2010-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0563

2009-12-22

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

2009-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0408

2009-09-23

2009-09-24

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0421

2009-06-23

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0419

2009-03-23

2009-03-24

2009-03-26

2009-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0701

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1903

2008-09-23

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0796

2008-06-23

2008-06-24

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$6.0000

2008-03-24

2008-03-25

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0777

2008-03-24

2008-03-25

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$5.6696

2007-12-19

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2007-12-28

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.3153

2007-12-19

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2007-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2089

2007-09-24

2007-09-25

2007-09-27

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5258

2007-06-25

2007-06-26

2007-06-28

2007-07-02

Initial

Regular

Quarter

UYM

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

