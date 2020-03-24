Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

ProShares Ultra Financials

Stock

UYG

Price as of:

$20.07 +3.03 +17.5%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

ProShares Ultra Financials (UYG)

UYG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.23%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.68

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

6 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get UYG DARS™ Rating

UYG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$20.07

Quote Time

Today's Volume

131,864

Open Price

$19.0

Day's Range

$19.0 - $20.34

Previous Close

$17.31

52 week low / high

$16.81 - $57.92

Percent off 52 week high

-64.88%

UYG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

UYG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

UYG

Compare UYG to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade UYG's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
UYG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast UYG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-24

$0.170492

2019-09-25

$0.140897

2019-06-25

$0.092773

2019-03-20

$0.076368

2018-12-26

$0.180685

2018-09-26

$0.109157

2018-06-20

$0.081258

2018-03-21

$0.015406666666666667

2017-12-26

$0.040731777777777776

2017-09-27

$0.022692888888888887

2017-06-21

$0.008294

2017-03-22

$0.008026888888888889

2016-12-21

$0.033793111111111114

2016-09-21

$0.01566188888888889

2016-06-22

$0.010180777777777778

2016-03-23

$0.018030222222222222

2015-12-22

$0.02674011111111111

2015-09-23

$0.011335666666666668

2015-06-24

$0.010362888888888888

2015-03-25

$0.004205861111111111

2014-12-22

$0.009799833333333334

2014-09-24

$0.004863388888888889

2014-06-25

$0.003886388888888889

2014-03-26

$0.004966111111111111

2013-12-24

$0.004299277777777778

2013-09-25

$0.0024415833333333334

2013-06-26

$0.002256

2013-03-20

$0.0003801111111111111

2012-12-26

$0.006522333333333333

2012-09-25

$0.0028939444444444446

2012-06-20

$0.0026600555555555557

2012-03-21

$0.0041115

2011-09-21

$0.0028408611111111113

2011-06-22

$0.00012230555555555557

2011-03-23

$0.0011438611111111111

2010-09-21

$0.00011572222222222222

2010-03-24

$0.0206

2009-12-23

$0.005197222

2009-09-24

$0.023555556

2009-06-24

$0.029236111

2009-03-24

$0.049263889

2008-12-23

$0.068241667

2008-09-24

$0.275472222

2008-06-24

$0.273138889

2008-03-25

$0.296027778

2007-12-20

$0.449138889

2007-09-25

$0.427138889

2007-06-26

$1.956916667

UYG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
UYG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for UYG

Stock not rated.

UYG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

104.50%

41.92%

6years

UYG

News
UYG

Research
UYG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

UYG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

UYG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1705

2019-12-23

2019-12-24

2019-12-26

2020-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1409

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0928

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0764

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1807

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2019-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1092

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0813

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0154

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0407

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2018-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0227

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-28

2017-10-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0083

2017-06-20

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0080

2017-03-21

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0338

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0157

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0102

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0180

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2015-12-21

2015-12-22

2015-12-24

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0113

2015-09-22

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0104

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0042

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0098

2014-12-19

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0049

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0039

2014-06-24

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2014-03-25

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

2014-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0043

2013-12-23

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0024

2013-09-24

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

2013-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0023

2013-06-25

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0004

2013-03-19

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0065

2012-12-24

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2013-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0029

2012-09-24

2012-09-25

2012-09-27

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0027

2012-06-19

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0041

2012-03-20

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

2012-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0028

2011-09-20

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0001

2011-06-21

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0011

2011-03-22

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0001

2010-09-20

2010-09-21

2010-09-23

2010-09-28

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.0206

2010-03-23

2010-03-24

2010-03-26

2010-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0052

2009-12-22

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

2009-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0236

2009-09-23

2009-09-24

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0292

2009-06-23

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0493

2009-03-22

2009-03-24

2009-03-26

2009-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0682

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2755

2008-09-23

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2731

2008-06-23

2008-06-24

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2960

2008-03-24

2008-03-25

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4491

2007-12-19

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2007-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4271

2007-09-24

2007-09-25

2007-09-27

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.9569

2007-06-25

2007-06-26

2007-06-28

2007-07-02

Initial

Regular

Quarter

UYG

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X