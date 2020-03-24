Best Dividend Stocks
ProShares Ultra Russell2000

Stock

UWM

Price as of:

$28.84 +3.45 +13.72%

Industry

Other

UWM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.20%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.61

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get UWM DARS™ Rating

UWM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$28.84

Quote Time

Today's Volume

288,819

Open Price

$27.88

Day's Range

$27.66 - $29.39

Previous Close

$25.14

52 week low / high

$23.2 - $81.18

Percent off 52 week high

-64.78%

UWM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

UWM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

UWM

Compare UWM to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Trade UWM's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

UWM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast UWM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-24

$0.151254

2019-09-25

$0.105517

2019-06-25

$0.115768

2019-03-20

$0.047225

2018-12-26

$0.172865

2018-09-26

$0.030326

2018-03-21

$0.01001

2017-12-26

$0.072421

2017-03-22

$0.001674

2016-12-21

$0.03847175

2016-09-21

$0.01291875

2016-06-22

$0.0147235

2016-03-23

$0.0097355

2015-12-22

$0.0246385

2015-09-23

$0.008687

2015-06-24

$0.0071335

2015-03-25

$0.005814

2014-12-22

$0.02467375

2012-03-21

$0.00278975

2010-09-21

$0.00131025

2010-03-24

$0.00107875

2009-09-24

$0.00316875

2009-06-24

$0.00643475

2009-03-24

$0.00560375

2008-12-23

$0.01049875

2008-09-24

$0.011135

2008-06-24

$0.0227925

2008-03-25

$0.0169325

2007-12-20

$0.2108725

2007-12-20

$0.02188

2007-12-20

$0.0057325

2007-09-25

$0.0312075

2007-06-26

$0.092305

UWM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

UWM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for UWM

Stock not rated.

UWM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

101.37%

44.13%

2years

UWM

UWM

UWM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

UWM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

UWM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1513

2019-12-23

2019-12-24

2019-12-26

2020-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1055

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1158

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0472

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1729

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2019-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0303

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0724

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2018-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-10-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0017

2017-03-21

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0385

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0129

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0147

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0097

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0246

2015-12-21

2015-12-22

2015-12-24

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0087

2015-09-22

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0071

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0058

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0247

2014-12-19

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0028

2012-03-20

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

2012-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0013

2010-09-20

2010-09-21

2010-09-23

2010-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0011

2010-03-23

2010-03-24

2010-03-26

2010-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0032

2009-09-23

2009-09-24

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0064

2009-06-23

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0056

2009-03-23

2009-03-24

2009-03-26

2009-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0105

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0111

2008-09-23

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0228

2008-06-23

2008-06-24

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0169

2008-03-24

2008-03-25

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0057

2007-12-19

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2007-12-28

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0219

2007-12-19

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2007-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2109

2007-12-19

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2007-12-28

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0312

2007-09-24

2007-09-25

2007-09-27

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0923

2007-06-25

2007-06-26

2007-06-28

2007-07-02

Initial

Regular

Quarter

UWM

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

