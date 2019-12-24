Best Dividend Stocks
USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF

Stock

USTB

Price as of:

$50.67 -0.01 -0.02%

Industry

Other

USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB)

USTB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.48%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.26

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get USTB DARS™ Rating

USTB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$50.67

Quote Time

Today's Volume

4,000

Open Price

$50.65

Day's Range

$50.64 - $50.69

Previous Close

$50.68

52 week low / high

$49.35 - $50.85

Percent off 52 week high

-0.35%

USTB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

USTB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

USTB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast USTB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-21

$0.104655

2019-10-24

$0.118755

2019-09-20

$0.099111

2019-08-23

$0.121426

2019-07-24

$0.112438

2019-06-21

$0.10477446

2019-05-24

$0.11985055

2019-04-23

$0.12455655

2019-03-22

$0.11049947

2019-02-21

$0.10884778

2019-01-24

$0.08467241

2018-12-17

$0.14565231

2018-11-23

$0.10412775

2018-10-24

$0.11636081

2018-09-21

$0.09754026

2018-08-24

$0.10280063

2018-07-24

$0.10353021

2018-06-22

$0.08954076

2018-05-24

$0.0874065

2018-04-23

$0.08729626

2018-03-23

$0.08468147

2018-02-21

$0.08305874

2018-01-24

$0.04596886

2017-12-19

$0.10108833

2017-11-22

$0.0564876

USTB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

USTB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for USTB

Stock not rated.

USTB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

9.40%

1years

USTB

USTB

USTB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

USTB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

USTB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1047

2019-11-20

2019-11-21

2019-11-22

2019-11-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1188

2019-10-23

2019-10-24

2019-10-25

2019-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0991

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1214

2019-08-22

2019-08-23

2019-08-26

2019-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1124

2019-07-23

2019-07-24

2019-07-25

2019-07-30

Initial

Regular

Monthly

$0.1048

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1199

2019-05-23

2019-05-24

2019-05-28

2019-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1246

2019-04-22

2019-04-23

2019-04-24

2019-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1105

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-03-25

2019-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1088

2019-02-20

2019-02-21

2019-02-22

2019-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0847

2019-01-23

2019-01-24

2019-01-25

2019-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1457

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1041

2018-11-21

2018-11-23

2018-11-26

2018-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1164

2018-10-23

2018-10-24

2018-10-25

2018-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1028

2018-08-23

2018-08-24

2018-08-27

2018-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1035

2018-07-23

2018-07-24

2018-07-25

2018-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0895

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-06-25

2018-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0874

2018-05-23

2018-05-24

2018-05-25

2018-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0873

2018-04-20

2018-04-23

2018-04-24

2018-04-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0847

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-26

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0831

2018-02-20

2018-02-21

2018-02-22

2018-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2018-01-23

2018-01-24

2018-01-25

2018-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1011

2017-12-15

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0565

2017-11-21

2017-11-22

2017-11-24

2017-11-29

Initial

Regular

Monthly

USTB

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

