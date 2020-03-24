Best Dividend Stocks
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Stock

USIG

Price as of:

$53.99 +1.19 +2.26%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG)

USIG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.83%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.89

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get USIG DARS™ Rating

USIG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$53.99

Quote Time

Today's Volume

336,639

Open Price

$53.21

Day's Range

$52.2 - $53.99

Previous Close

$52.66

52 week low / high

$49.15 - $61.04

Percent off 52 week high

-11.78%

USIG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

USIG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

USIG

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

USIG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast USIG's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-02

$0.157248

2020-02-03

$0.15575

2019-12-19

$0.149926

2019-12-02

$0.16056

2019-11-01

$0.159036

2019-10-01

$0.157697

2019-09-03

$0.160029

2019-08-01

$0.162984

2019-07-01

$0.169147

2019-06-03

$0.170445

2019-05-01

$0.164999

2019-04-01

$0.170171

2019-03-01

$0.169656

2019-02-01

$0.167423

2018-12-18

$0.167893

2018-12-03

$0.160292

2018-11-01

$0.158542

2018-10-01

$0.150323

2018-09-04

$0.158607

2018-08-01

$0.07620575

2018-07-02

$0.07634175

2018-06-01

$0.0746675

2018-05-01

$0.0720555

2018-04-02

$0.07249725

2018-03-01

$0.0726395

2018-02-01

$0.0682085

2017-12-21

$0.065136

2017-12-01

$0.0713755

2017-11-01

$0.07134175

2017-10-02

$0.071872

2017-09-01

$0.0713545

2017-08-01

$0.071039

2017-07-03

$0.071278

2017-06-01

$0.069825

2017-05-01

$0.0710605

2017-04-03

$0.070167

2017-03-01

$0.07227475

2017-02-01

$0.07068075

2016-12-22

$0.06710975

2016-12-01

$0.07078125

2016-11-01

$0.06957425

2016-10-03

$0.0726265

2016-09-01

$0.072017

2016-08-01

$0.07215175

2016-07-01

$0.07212125

2016-06-01

$0.072241

2016-05-02

$0.07227725

2016-04-01

$0.0737105

2016-03-01

$0.073632

2016-02-01

$0.06777725

2015-12-24

$0.087498

2015-12-01

$0.07206475

2015-11-02

$0.0725925

2015-10-01

$0.074184

2015-09-01

$0.07330825

2015-08-03

$0.07186125

2015-07-01

$0.07237975

2015-06-01

$0.0720105

2015-05-01

$0.072221

2015-04-01

$0.067253

2015-03-02

$0.061269

2015-02-02

$0.06751125

2014-12-24

$0.09557675

2014-12-01

$0.0771315

2014-11-03

$0.07658875

2014-10-01

$0.075664

2014-09-02

$0.075764

2014-08-01

$0.075922

2014-07-01

$0.075238

2014-06-02

$0.076736

2014-05-01

$0.07672375

2014-04-01

$0.076136

2014-03-03

$0.07278

2014-02-03

$0.0742355

2013-12-26

$0.08956675

2013-12-02

$0.07992775

2013-11-01

$0.07994925

2013-10-01

$0.07503275

2013-09-03

$0.08101175

2013-08-01

$0.07657225

2013-07-01

$0.07735875

2013-06-03

$0.07634675

2013-05-01

$0.07782675

2013-04-01

$0.076252

2013-03-01

$0.07614025

2013-02-01

$0.077388

2012-12-26

$0.09006775

2012-12-03

$0.0805625

2012-11-01

$0.08000925

2012-10-01

$0.0806675

2012-09-04

$0.0812415

2012-08-01

$0.08035225

2012-07-02

$0.08223325

2012-06-01

$0.0812845

2012-05-01

$0.08200175

2012-04-02

$0.0848905

2012-03-01

$0.0872565

2012-02-01

$0.0829995

2011-12-27

$0.08307225

2011-12-01

$0.07894125

2011-11-01

$0.09200325

2011-10-03

$0.096053

2011-09-01

$0.09457825

2011-08-01

$0.095644

2011-07-01

$0.09590275

2011-06-01

$0.09495425

2011-05-02

$0.096874

2011-04-01

$0.0956215

2011-03-01

$0.09864075

2011-02-01

$0.0970065

2010-12-28

$0.09263075

2010-12-01

$0.0067395

2010-12-01

$0.09588275

2010-11-01

$0.093347

2010-10-01

$0.09655325

2010-09-01

$0.096323

2010-08-02

$0.09968625

2010-07-01

$0.10011075

2010-06-01

$0.095926

2010-05-03

$0.102409

2010-04-01

$0.10281075

2010-03-01

$0.1015515

2010-02-01

$0.10382975

2009-12-29

$0.099254

2009-12-01

$0.098755

2009-11-02

$0.10532175

2009-10-01

$0.099735

2009-09-01

$0.10499

2009-08-03

$0.103305

2009-07-01

$0.103415

2009-06-01

$0.10925675

2009-05-01

$0.10512775

2009-04-01

$0.10625

2009-03-02

$0.1025

2009-02-02

$0.1070705

2008-12-29

$0.09175625

2008-12-01

$0.095

2008-11-03

$0.09875

2008-10-01

$0.0975

2008-09-02

$0.1025

2008-08-01

$0.1078125

2008-07-01

$0.104605

2008-06-02

$0.1091175

2008-05-01

$0.1024525

2008-04-01

$0.11056

2008-03-03

$0.0993475

2008-02-01

$0.1

2007-12-27

$0.110525

2007-12-03

$0.1085775

2007-11-01

$0.1108225

2007-10-01

$0.113264

2007-09-04

$0.11615075

2007-08-01

$0.11741325

2007-07-02

$0.109769

2007-06-01

$0.1154445

2007-05-01

$0.1113625

2007-04-02

$0.1134795

2007-03-01

$0.10431475

USIG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

USIG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for USIG

Stock not rated.

USIG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

30.58%

-3.83%

2years

USIG

USIG

USIG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

USIG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

USIG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1572

2020-02-28

2020-03-02

2020-03-03

2020-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1558

2020-01-31

2020-02-03

2020-02-04

2020-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1499

2019-12-18

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2019-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1606

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1590

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1577

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1630

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1691

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1704

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1650

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1702

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1697

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1674

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1679

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1603

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1585

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1503

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1586

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0762

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0763

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0747

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0721

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0726

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0682

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0651

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0714

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0713

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0719

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0714

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0713

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0698

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0711

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0702

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0723

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0707

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0671

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0708

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0696

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0726

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0722

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0721

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0722

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0723

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0737

2016-03-31

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0736

2016-02-29

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0678

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0721

2015-11-30

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0726

2015-10-30

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0742

2015-09-30

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0733

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0719

2015-07-31

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0724

2015-06-30

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2015-05-29

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0722

2015-04-30

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0673

2015-03-31

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

2015-02-27

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2015-01-30

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0956

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2014-11-28

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0766

2014-10-31

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0757

2014-09-30

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0758

2014-08-29

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0759

2014-07-31

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0752

2014-06-30

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0767

2014-05-30

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0767

2014-04-30

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0761

2014-03-31

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0728

2014-02-28

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0742

2014-01-31

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0896

2013-12-24

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

2014-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0799

2013-11-29

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0799

2013-10-31

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2013-09-30

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2013-08-30

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0766

2013-07-31

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0774

2013-06-28

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

2013-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0763

2013-05-31

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0778

2013-04-30

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0763

2013-03-28

2013-04-01

2013-04-03

2013-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0761

2013-02-28

2013-03-01

2013-03-05

2013-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0774

2013-01-31

2013-02-01

2013-02-05

2013-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0901

2012-12-24

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2013-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0806

2012-11-30

2012-12-03

2012-12-05

2012-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2012-10-31

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0807

2012-09-28

2012-10-01

2012-10-03

2012-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0812

2012-08-31

2012-09-04

2012-09-06

2012-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0804

2012-07-31

2012-08-01

2012-08-03

2012-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0822

2012-06-29

2012-07-02

2012-07-05

2012-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0813

2012-05-31

2012-06-01

2012-06-05

2012-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2012-04-30

2012-05-01

2012-05-03

2012-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0849

2012-03-30

2012-04-02

2012-04-04

2012-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0873

2012-02-29

2012-03-01

2012-03-05

2012-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2012-01-31

2012-02-01

2012-02-03

2012-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0831

2011-12-23

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

2012-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0789

2011-11-30

2011-12-01

2011-12-05

2011-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0920

2011-10-31

2011-11-01

2011-11-03

2011-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0961

2011-09-30

2011-10-03

2011-10-05

2011-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0946

2011-08-31

2011-09-01

2011-09-06

2011-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0956

2011-07-29

2011-08-01

2011-08-03

2011-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0959

2011-06-30

2011-07-01

2011-07-06

2011-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2011-05-31

2011-06-01

2011-06-03

2011-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0969

2011-04-29

2011-05-02

2011-05-04

2011-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0956

2011-03-31

2011-04-01

2011-04-05

2011-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0986

2011-02-28

2011-03-01

2011-03-03

2011-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0970

2011-01-31

2011-02-01

2011-02-03

2011-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0926

2010-12-27

2010-12-28

2010-12-30

2011-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0959

2010-11-30

2010-12-01

2010-12-03

2010-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0067

2010-11-30

2010-12-01

2010-12-03

2010-12-07

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0933

2010-10-29

2010-11-01

2010-11-03

2010-11-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0966

2010-09-30

2010-10-01

2010-10-05

2010-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0963

2010-08-31

2010-09-01

2010-09-03

2010-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0997

2010-07-30

2010-08-02

2010-08-04

2010-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1001

2010-06-30

2010-07-01

2010-07-06

2010-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0959

2010-05-28

2010-06-01

2010-06-03

2010-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1024

2010-04-30

2010-05-03

2010-05-05

2010-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1028

2010-03-31

2010-04-01

2010-04-06

2010-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1016

2010-02-26

2010-03-01

2010-03-03

2010-03-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1038

2010-01-29

2010-02-01

2010-02-03

2010-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0993

2009-12-28

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0988

2009-11-30

2009-12-01

2009-12-03

2009-12-07

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1053

2009-10-30

2009-11-02

2009-11-04

2009-11-06

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0997

2009-09-30

2009-10-01

2009-10-05

2009-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2009-08-31

2009-09-01

2009-09-03

2009-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1033

2009-07-31

2009-08-03

2009-08-05

2009-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1034

2009-06-30

2009-07-01

2009-07-06

2009-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1093

2009-05-29

2009-06-01

2009-06-03

2009-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1051

2009-04-30

2009-05-01

2009-05-05

2009-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1063

2009-03-31

2009-04-01

2009-04-03

2009-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2009-02-27

2009-03-02

2009-03-04

2009-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1071

2009-01-30

2009-02-02

2009-02-04

2009-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0918

2008-12-26

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

Unknown

2008-12-01

2008-12-03

2008-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0988

Unknown

2008-11-03

2008-11-05

2008-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

Unknown

2008-10-01

2008-10-03

2008-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

Unknown

2008-09-02

2008-09-04

2008-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1078

Unknown

2008-08-01

2008-08-05

2008-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1046

Unknown

2008-07-01

2008-07-03

2008-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1091

Unknown

2008-06-02

2008-06-04

2008-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

Unknown

2008-05-01

2008-05-05

2008-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1106

Unknown

2008-04-01

2008-04-03

2008-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0993

Unknown

2008-03-03

2008-03-05

2008-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

Unknown

2008-02-01

2008-02-05

2008-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1105

Unknown

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1086

Unknown

2007-12-03

2007-12-05

2007-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1108

Unknown

2007-11-01

2007-11-05

2007-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1133

Unknown

2007-10-01

2007-10-03

2007-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1162

Unknown

2007-09-04

2007-09-06

2007-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1174

Unknown

2007-08-01

2007-08-03

2007-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1098

Unknown

2007-07-02

2007-07-05

2007-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1154

Unknown

2007-06-01

2007-06-05

2007-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1114

Unknown

2007-05-01

2007-05-03

2007-05-07

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

Unknown

2007-04-02

2007-04-04

2007-04-09

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1043

Unknown

2007-03-01

2007-03-05

2007-03-07

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

USIG

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

