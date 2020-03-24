Best Dividend Stocks
WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rt Trs ETF

Stock

USFR

Price as of:

$25.07 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Other

USFR

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.



1.58%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.



$0.40

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.



0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.



3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.




Get USFR DARS™ Rating

USFR

Daily Snapshot

Price

$25.07

Quote Time

Today's Volume

231,012

Open Price

$25.05

Day's Range

$25.05 - $25.09

Previous Close

$25.06

52 week low / high

$25.02 - $25.15

Percent off 52 week high

-0.32%

USFR

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

USFR has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

USFR

Compare USFR to Popular Screens

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Trade USFR's Upcoming Dividend



stock price recovery history.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

USFR

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast USFR’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-25

$0.033

2020-01-21

$0.033

2019-12-23

$0.03139

2019-11-25

$0.032

2019-10-22

$0.044

2019-09-24

$0.046

2019-08-27

$0.046

2019-07-23

$0.046

2019-06-24

$0.048

2019-05-28

$0.048

2019-04-23

$0.046

2019-03-26

$0.045

2019-02-19

$0.0445

2019-01-22

$0.0445

2018-12-24

$0.043

2018-11-20

$0.043

2018-10-23

$0.04

2018-09-25

$0.038

2018-08-21

$0.038

2018-07-24

$0.036

2018-06-25

$0.034

2018-05-22

$0.035

2018-04-24

$0.028

2018-03-20

$0.027

2018-02-20

$0.028

2018-01-23

$0.028

2017-12-26

$0.0311

2017-12-05

$0.03065

2017-12-05

$0.00028

2017-11-21

$0.0225

2017-10-24

$0.0225

2017-09-26

$0.02

2017-08-21

$0.0225

2017-07-24

$0.0225

2017-06-26

$0.02

2017-05-22

$0.02

2017-04-24

$0.015

2017-03-27

$0.01

2017-02-17

$0.01

2017-01-23

$0.01

2016-12-23

$0.02188

2016-11-21

$0.009

2016-10-24

$0.006

2016-09-26

$0.005

2016-08-22

$0.005

2016-07-25

$0.005

2016-06-20

$0.005

2016-05-23

$0.005

2016-04-25

$0.005

2016-03-21

$0.006

USFR's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

USFR

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for USFR

Stock not rated.

USFR

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

15.50%

-24.05%

3years

USFR

USFR

USFR

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

USFR

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

USFR

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0330

2020-02-24

2020-02-25

2020-02-26

2020-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2020-01-17

2020-01-21

2020-01-22

2020-01-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0314

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2019-12-24

2019-12-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2019-11-22

2019-11-25

2019-11-26

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2019-10-21

2019-10-22

2019-10-23

2019-10-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2019-08-26

2019-08-27

2019-08-28

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2019-07-22

2019-07-23

2019-07-24

2019-07-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2019-05-24

2019-05-28

2019-05-29

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2019-04-22

2019-04-23

2019-04-24

2019-04-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2019-03-25

2019-03-26

2019-03-27

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0445

2019-02-15

2019-02-19

2019-02-20

2019-02-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0445

2019-01-18

2019-01-22

2019-01-23

2019-01-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2018-11-19

2018-11-20

2018-11-21

2018-11-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2018-10-22

2018-10-23

2018-10-24

2018-10-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2018-08-20

2018-08-21

2018-08-22

2018-08-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2018-07-23

2018-07-24

2018-07-25

2018-07-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2018-06-22

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2018-05-21

2018-05-22

2018-05-23

2018-05-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0280

2018-04-23

2018-04-24

2018-04-25

2018-04-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0280

2018-02-16

2018-02-20

2018-02-21

2018-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0280

2018-01-22

2018-01-23

2018-01-24

2018-01-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0311

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0003

2017-12-04

2017-12-05

2017-12-06

2017-12-08

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0307

2017-12-04

2017-12-05

2017-12-06

2017-12-08

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0225

2017-11-20

2017-11-21

2017-11-22

2017-11-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0225

2017-10-23

2017-10-24

2017-10-25

2017-10-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0225

2017-08-18

2017-08-21

2017-08-23

2017-08-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0225

2017-07-21

2017-07-24

2017-07-26

2017-07-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

2017-06-23

2017-06-26

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

2017-05-19

2017-05-22

2017-05-24

2017-05-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0150

2017-04-21

2017-04-24

2017-04-26

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0100

2017-03-24

2017-03-27

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0100

2017-02-16

2017-02-17

2017-02-22

2017-02-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0100

2017-01-20

2017-01-23

2017-01-25

2017-01-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0219

2016-12-22

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0090

2016-11-18

2016-11-21

2016-11-23

2016-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0060

2016-10-21

2016-10-24

2016-10-26

2016-10-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0050

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0050

2016-08-19

2016-08-22

2016-08-24

2016-08-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0050

2016-07-22

2016-07-25

2016-07-27

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0050

2016-06-17

2016-06-20

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0050

2016-05-20

2016-05-23

2016-05-25

2016-05-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0050

2016-04-22

2016-04-25

2016-04-27

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0060

2016-03-18

2016-03-21

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

Initial

Regular

Monthly

USFR

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

