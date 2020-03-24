Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

ProShares Ultra Utilities

Stock

UPW

Price as of:

$34.0 +2.43 +7.88%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

ProShares Ultra Utilities (UPW)

UPW

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.55%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.45

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get UPW DARS™ Rating

UPW

Daily Snapshot

Price

$34.0

Quote Time

Today's Volume

5,106

Open Price

$32.18

Day's Range

$32.18 - $34.35

Previous Close

$30.83

52 week low / high

$29.22 - $82.73

Percent off 52 week high

-59.80%

UPW

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

UPW has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

UPW

Compare UPW to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade UPW's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
UPW

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast UPW’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-24

$0.361817

2019-06-25

$0.191367

2019-03-20

$0.025896

2018-12-26

$0.237874

2018-09-26

$0.230552

2018-06-20

$0.314011

2018-03-21

$0.149307

2017-12-26

$0.236283

2017-09-27

$0.167753

2017-06-21

$0.1691

2017-03-22

$0.137454

2016-12-21

$0.183478

2016-09-21

$0.154646

2016-06-22

$0.04771333333333334

2016-03-23

$0.060322

2015-12-22

$0.06096

2015-09-23

$0.049176333333333336

2015-06-24

$0.050936

2015-03-25

$0.05933488888888889

2014-12-22

$0.06601822222222223

2014-09-24

$0.054607555555555555

2014-06-25

$0.05238711111111111

2014-03-26

$0.02956311111111111

2013-12-24

$0.036575555555555556

2013-09-25

$0.05774833333333333

2013-06-26

$0.03695466666666666

2013-03-20

$0.039315333333333334

2012-12-26

$0.032549666666666664

2012-09-25

$0.027680444444444445

2012-06-20

$0.03011577777777778

2012-03-21

$0.023526333333333333

2011-12-23

$0.02093188888888889

2011-09-21

$0.031308888888888886

2011-06-22

$0.02177011111111111

2011-03-23

$0.03646566666666667

2010-12-23

$0.034515

2010-09-21

$0.028918333333333334

2010-06-22

$0.02405611111111111

2010-03-24

$0.035299555555555556

2009-12-23

$0.027617333333333334

2009-09-24

$0.02660077777777778

2009-06-24

$0.025622

2009-03-24

$0.024579555555555556

2008-12-23

$0.02389488888888889

2008-09-24

$0.028354444444444446

2008-06-24

$0.042591111111111114

2008-03-25

$0.043317777777777774

2007-12-20

$0.47165111111111113

2007-12-20

$0.03737

2007-09-25

$0.048133333333333334

2007-06-26

$0.09405555555555556

UPW's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
UPW

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for UPW

Stock not rated.

UPW

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

26.76%

149.93%

0years

UPW

News
UPW

Research
UPW

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

UPW

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

UPW

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3618

2019-12-23

2019-12-24

2019-12-26

2020-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1914

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0259

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2379

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2019-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2306

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3140

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1493

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2363

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2018-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1678

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-28

2017-10-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1691

2017-06-20

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2017-03-21

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1835

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1546

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0477

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0603

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0610

2015-12-21

2015-12-22

2015-12-24

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0492

2015-09-22

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0509

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0593

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0660

2014-12-19

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0546

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0524

2014-06-24

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0296

2014-03-25

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

2014-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0366

2013-12-23

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0577

2013-09-24

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

2013-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0370

2013-06-25

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0393

2013-03-19

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

2012-12-24

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2013-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0277

2012-09-24

2012-09-25

2012-09-27

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0301

2012-06-19

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0235

2012-03-20

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

2012-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0209

2011-12-22

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0313

2011-09-20

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0218

2011-06-21

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0365

2011-03-22

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0345

2010-12-22

2010-12-23

2010-12-28

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0289

2010-09-20

2010-09-21

2010-09-23

2010-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0241

2010-06-21

2010-06-22

2010-06-24

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0353

2010-03-23

2010-03-24

2010-03-26

2010-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0276

2009-12-22

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

2009-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0266

2009-09-23

2009-09-24

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0256

2009-06-23

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0246

2009-03-23

2009-03-24

2009-03-26

2009-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0239

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0284

2008-09-23

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0426

2008-06-23

2008-06-24

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2008-03-24

2008-03-25

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0374

2007-12-19

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2007-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4717

2007-12-19

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2007-12-28

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0481

2007-09-24

2007-09-25

2007-09-27

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0941

2007-06-25

2007-06-26

2007-06-28

2007-07-02

Initial

Regular

Quarter

UPW

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X