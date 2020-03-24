Best Dividend Stocks
ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (ETF)

Stock

UPRO

Price as of:

$22.48 +3.85 +20.67%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (ETF) (UPRO)

UPRO

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.72%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.40

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get UPRO DARS™ Rating

UPRO

Daily Snapshot

Price

$22.48

Quote Time

Today's Volume

8,160,359

Open Price

$21.61

Day's Range

$21.5 - $22.76

Previous Close

$18.63

52 week low / high

$17.51 - $80.87

Percent off 52 week high

-72.20%

UPRO

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

UPRO has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

UPRO

Compare UPRO to Popular Screens

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Trade UPRO's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

UPRO

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast UPRO’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-24

$0.101011

2019-06-25

$0.089263

2019-03-20

$0.093968

2018-12-26

$0.103899

2018-09-26

$0.037867

2018-06-20

$0.047661

2018-03-21

$0.010257

2016-09-21

$0.001478111111111111

2016-06-22

$0.00918788888888889

2015-12-22

$0.014506222222222222

2015-06-24

$0.0016838888888888888

2015-03-25

$0.00367025

2014-12-22

$0.003907305555555555

2014-09-24

$0.0019640833333333333

2014-06-25

$0.0020788055555555555

2013-09-25

$0.001040361111111111

2013-06-26

$0.0006858888888888889

2013-03-20

$0.0001021875

2012-12-26

$0.00011740277777777778

2012-06-20

$0.00018013194444444443

2011-09-21

$0.00023752083333333334

2010-09-21

$0.0001022608024691358

2010-06-22

$0.00013534104938271605

2010-03-24

$4.934876543209876e-05

2009-12-23

$7.548611111111112e-05

2009-09-24

$4.88070987654321e-05

UPRO's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

UPRO

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for UPRO

Stock not rated.

UPRO

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

42.15%

1years

UPRO

News
UPRO

Research
UPRO

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

UPRO

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

UPRO

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1010

2019-12-23

2019-12-24

2019-12-26

2020-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0893

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0940

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1039

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2019-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0379

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0477

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0103

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-10-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0015

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0092

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0145

2015-12-21

2015-12-22

2015-12-24

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0017

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0037

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0039

2014-12-19

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0020

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0021

2014-06-24

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0010

2013-09-24

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

2013-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0007

2013-06-25

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0001

2013-03-19

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0001

2012-12-24

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2013-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0002

2012-06-19

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0002

2011-09-20

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0001

2010-09-20

2010-09-21

2010-09-23

2010-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0001

2010-06-21

2010-06-22

2010-06-24

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

2010-03-23

2010-03-24

2010-03-26

2010-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0001

2009-12-22

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

2009-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

2009-09-23

2009-09-24

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

UPRO

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

