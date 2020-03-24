Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

United Overseas Bank Limited - ADR

Stock

UOVEY

Price as of:

$24.61 +0.66 +2.75%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

United Overseas Bank Limited - ADR (UOVEY)

UOVEY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

6.29%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.58

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

50.30%

EPS $3.15

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get UOVEY DARS™ Rating

UOVEY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$24.61

Quote Time

Today's Volume

21,796

Open Price

$25.37

Day's Range

$24.5 - $27.05

Previous Close

$23.98

52 week low / high

$22.91 - $41.51

Percent off 52 week high

-40.64%

UOVEY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

UOVEY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

UOVEY

Compare UOVEY to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade UOVEY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
UOVEY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast UOVEY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-08-14

$0.791537

2019-05-03

$0.73014

2018-08-14

$0.733137

2018-04-26

$0.673148

2017-08-11

$0.513347

2017-04-25

$0.505816

2016-08-12

$0.513121

2016-04-26

$0.510874

2015-08-14

$0.497901

2015-04-30

$0.749512

2014-08-15

$0.320102

2014-04-29

$0.798212

2013-08-23

$0.312573

2013-05-03

$0.636182

2012-08-29

$0.326877

2012-05-04

$0.625831

2011-08-31

$0.322424

2011-05-04

$0.810438

2010-08-24

$0.288166

2010-05-06

$0.556161

2009-08-18

$0.27743

2009-05-06

$0.550509

2008-08-15

$0.27773

2008-05-07

$0.65885

2007-08-17

$0.2147662

2007-05-04

$0.5357306

2006-08-11

$0.40557

2006-05-04

$0.40322

2005-08-11

$0.18965

2005-08-10

$0.24913

2005-05-04

$0.3845

2004-08-11

$0.1865

2004-05-05

$0.3724

2003-08-13

$0.1774

2003-05-14

$0.2252

2002-08-19

$0.1336

2002-05-15

$0.2172

2001-08-15

$0.1296

2001-05-30

$0.2076

UOVEY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
UOVEY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for UOVEY

Stock not rated.

UOVEY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

15.81%

4.03%

2years

UOVEY

News
UOVEY

Research
UOVEY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

UOVEY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

UOVEY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.7915

Unknown

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-09-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7301

Unknown

2019-05-03

2019-05-06

2019-05-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7331

Unknown

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-09-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6731

Unknown

2018-04-26

2018-04-27

2018-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5133

Unknown

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5058

Unknown

2017-04-25

2017-04-27

2017-06-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5131

Unknown

2016-08-12

2016-08-16

2016-10-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5109

Unknown

2016-04-26

2016-04-28

2016-05-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4979

Unknown

2015-08-14

2015-08-18

2015-09-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7495

Unknown

2015-04-30

2015-05-04

2015-05-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3201

Unknown

2014-08-15

2014-08-19

2014-09-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7982

Unknown

2014-04-29

2014-05-01

2014-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3126

Unknown

2013-08-23

2013-08-27

2013-09-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6362

Unknown

2013-05-03

2013-05-07

2013-05-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3269

Unknown

2012-08-29

2012-08-31

2012-09-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6258

Unknown

2012-05-04

2012-05-08

2012-06-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3224

Unknown

2011-08-31

2011-09-02

2011-09-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8104

Unknown

2011-05-04

2011-05-06

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2882

Unknown

2010-08-24

2010-08-26

2010-10-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5562

Unknown

2010-05-06

2010-05-10

2010-07-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2774

Unknown

2009-08-18

2009-08-20

2009-09-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5505

Unknown

2009-05-06

2009-05-08

2009-06-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2777

Unknown

2008-08-15

2008-08-19

2008-09-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6589

Unknown

2008-05-07

2008-05-09

2008-06-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2148

Unknown

2007-08-17

2007-08-21

2007-09-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5357

Unknown

2007-05-04

2007-05-08

2007-06-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4056

Unknown

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-09-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4032

Unknown

2006-05-04

2006-05-08

2006-06-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1897

Unknown

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-09-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2491

Unknown

2005-08-10

2005-08-12

2005-08-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3845

Unknown

2005-05-04

2005-05-06

2005-05-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1865

Unknown

2004-08-11

2004-08-13

2004-09-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3724

Unknown

2004-05-05

2004-05-07

2004-06-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1774

Unknown

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-09-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2252

Unknown

2003-05-14

2003-05-16

2003-06-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1336

Unknown

2002-08-19

2002-08-21

2002-09-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2172

Unknown

2002-05-15

2002-05-17

2002-06-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1296

Unknown

2001-08-15

2001-08-17

2001-09-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2076

Unknown

2001-05-30

2001-06-01

2001-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

UOVEY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X