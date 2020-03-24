Best Dividend Stocks
SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

Stock

ULST

Price as of:

$38.06 -0.07 -0.18%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST)

ULST

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.13%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.84

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

6 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get ULST DARS™ Rating

ULST

Daily Snapshot

Price

$38.06

Quote Time

Today's Volume

9,352

Open Price

$38.0

Day's Range

$37.98 - $38.14

Previous Close

$38.18

52 week low / high

$37.98 - $40.52

Percent off 52 week high

-5.95%

ULST

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ULST has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

ULST

Compare ULST to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

You take care of your investments. We like that.
Trade ULST's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
ULST

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ULST’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-02

$0.069801

2020-02-03

$0.075287

2019-12-20

$0.07748

2019-12-02

$0.076244

2019-11-01

$0.082246

2019-10-01

$0.082577

2019-09-03

$0.087674

2019-08-01

$0.090701

2019-07-01

$0.09159

2019-06-03

$0.092181

2019-05-01

$0.090466

2019-04-01

$0.091571

2019-03-01

$0.081751

2019-02-01

$0.089055

2018-12-19

$0.080935

2018-12-03

$0.075478

2018-11-01

$0.076588

2018-10-01

$0.073461

2018-09-04

$0.072918

2018-08-01

$0.074683

2018-07-02

$0.071431

2018-06-01

$0.070538

2018-05-01

$0.063119

2018-04-02

$0.075648

2018-03-01

$0.06429

2018-02-01

$0.054577

2017-12-19

$0.018713

2017-12-01

$0.047541

2017-11-01

$0.048149

2017-10-02

$0.046415

2017-09-01

$0.047019

2017-08-01

$0.044945

2017-07-03

$0.044001

2017-06-01

$0.042129

2017-05-01

$0.038701

2017-04-03

$0.038901

2017-03-01

$0.036415

2017-02-01

$0.035272

2016-12-28

$0.037787

2016-12-01

$0.032914

2016-11-01

$0.031874

2016-10-03

$0.030677

2016-09-01

$0.031594

2016-08-01

$0.034058

2016-07-01

$0.025237

2016-06-01

$0.02686

2016-05-02

$0.027853

2016-04-01

$0.051923

2016-03-01

$0.025215

2016-02-01

$0.01684

2015-12-29

$0.014885

2015-12-01

$0.013383

2015-11-02

$0.013553

2015-10-01

$0.012917

2015-09-01

$0.012167

2015-08-03

$0.011754

2015-07-01

$0.011608

2015-06-01

$0.011608

2015-05-01

$0.010824

2015-04-01

$0.011262

2015-03-02

$0.014152

2015-02-02

$0.009395

2014-12-29

$0.012106

2014-12-01

$0.011072

2014-11-03

$0.010168

2014-10-01

$0.011

2014-09-02

$0.010934

2014-08-01

$0.010613

2014-07-01

$0.012256

2014-06-02

$0.010877

2014-05-01

$0.012002

2014-04-01

$0.011105

2014-03-03

$0.013632

2014-02-03

$0.010363

2013-12-27

$0.011674

2013-12-02

$0.010997

2013-11-01

$0.003413

ULST's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
ULST

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ULST

Stock not rated.

ULST

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

19.71%

-18.96%

6years

ULST

News
ULST

Research
ULST

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ULST

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

ULST

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0698

2020-02-28

2020-03-02

2020-03-03

2020-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0753

2020-01-31

2020-02-03

2020-02-04

2020-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2019-12-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0762

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0822

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0826

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0877

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0907

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0916

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0922

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0905

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0916

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0818

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0891

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0809

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-20

2018-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0766

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0735

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0729

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0747

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0714

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0631

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0756

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0643

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0546

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0187

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0481

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0464

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0449

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0421

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0387

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0389

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0364

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0353

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0378

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0329

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0319

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0307

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0316

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0341

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0252

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0269

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0279

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0519

2016-03-31

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0252

2016-02-29

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0168

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0149

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0134

2015-11-30

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0136

2015-10-30

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0129

2015-09-30

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0122

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0118

2015-07-31

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0116

2015-06-30

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0116

2015-05-29

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0108

2015-04-30

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0113

2015-03-31

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0142

2015-02-27

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0094

2015-01-30

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0121

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0111

2014-11-28

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0102

2014-10-31

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0110

2014-09-30

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0109

2014-08-29

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0106

2014-07-31

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0123

2014-06-30

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0109

2014-05-30

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0120

2014-04-30

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0111

2014-03-31

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0136

2014-02-28

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0104

2014-01-31

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0117

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0110

2013-11-29

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0034

2013-10-31

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-12

Initial

Regular

Monthly

ULST

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

disclaimer.

