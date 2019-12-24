Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

ProShares Trust

Stock

UJB

Price as of:

$73.85 +0.3 +0.41%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

ProShares Trust (UJB)

UJB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.07%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$3.01

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get UJB DARS™ Rating

UJB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$73.85

Quote Time

Today's Volume

600

Open Price

$73.88

Day's Range

$73.85 - $73.91

Previous Close

$73.55

52 week low / high

$58.33 - $74.56

Percent off 52 week high

-0.95%

UJB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

UJB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade UJB's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
UJB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast UJB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-25

$0.753363

2019-06-25

$0.300104

2019-03-20

$0.330169

2018-12-26

$0.65422

2018-09-26

$0.474684

2018-06-20

$0.467947

2018-03-21

$0.322645

2017-12-26

$0.58904

2017-09-27

$0.444835

2017-06-21

$0.4642

2017-03-22

$0.248804

2016-12-21

$0.46288

2016-09-21

$0.335561

2016-06-22

$0.351647

2016-03-23

$0.26788

2015-12-22

$0.57956

2015-09-23

$0.408923

2015-06-24

$0.417395

2015-03-25

$0.321935

2014-12-22

$0.07306

2014-09-24

$0.076123

2014-06-25

$0.024479

UJB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
UJB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for UJB

Stock not rated.

UJB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

28.57%

56.99%

2years

UJB

News
UJB

Research
UJB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

UJB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

UJB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.7534

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3001

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3302

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6542

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2019-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4747

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4679

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3226

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5890

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2018-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4448

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-28

2017-10-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4642

2017-06-20

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2488

2017-03-21

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4629

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3356

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3516

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2679

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5796

2015-12-21

2015-12-22

2015-12-24

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4089

2015-09-22

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4174

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3219

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0731

2014-12-19

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0761

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0245

2014-06-24

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-03

Initial

Regular

Quarter

UJB

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X