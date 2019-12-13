Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Ultra Electronics Holdings - ADR

Stock

UEHPY

Price as of:

$14.12 +0.37 +2.69%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Ultra Electronics Holdings - ADR (UEHPY)

UEHPY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.17%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.16

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get UEHPY DARS™ Rating

UEHPY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$14.12

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,200

Open Price

$14.0

Day's Range

$13.84 - $14.12

Previous Close

$13.75

52 week low / high

$12.01 - $14.12

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

UEHPY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

UEHPY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade UEHPY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
UEHPY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast UEHPY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-08-29

$0.082368

2019-04-11

$0.21164

2018-08-30

$0.083949

2018-04-05

$0.209117

2017-08-30

$0.086782

2017-04-05

$0.190137

2016-08-31

$0.081018

2016-04-06

$0.20579

2015-08-26

$0.092367

2015-04-08

$0.20812

2014-08-27

$0.094584

2014-04-09

$0.225419

2013-08-28

$0.090235

2013-04-10

$0.19545

2012-08-15

$0.088942

2012-04-11

$0.195981

2011-08-17

$0.079756

2011-04-06

$0.17958

2010-08-18

$0.066514

2010-04-07

$0.143015

2009-08-19

$0.066512

UEHPY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
UEHPY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for UEHPY

Stock not rated.

UEHPY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-16.87%

-43.79%

1years

UEHPY

News
UEHPY

Research
UEHPY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

UEHPY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

UEHPY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0824

Unknown

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2116

Unknown

2019-04-11

2019-04-12

2019-05-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0839

Unknown

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-10-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2091

Unknown

2018-04-05

2018-04-06

2018-05-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0868

Unknown

2017-08-30

2017-09-01

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1901

Unknown

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

2017-05-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0810

Unknown

2016-08-31

2016-09-02

2016-10-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2058

Unknown

2016-04-06

2016-04-08

2016-05-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0924

Unknown

2015-08-26

2015-08-28

2015-10-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2081

Unknown

2015-04-08

2015-04-10

2015-05-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0946

Unknown

2014-08-27

2014-08-29

2014-10-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2254

Unknown

2014-04-09

2014-04-11

2014-05-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0902

Unknown

2013-08-28

2013-08-30

2013-10-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1955

Unknown

2013-04-10

2013-04-12

2013-05-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0889

Unknown

2012-08-15

2012-08-17

2012-10-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1960

Unknown

2012-04-11

2012-04-13

2012-05-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0798

Unknown

2011-08-17

2011-08-19

2011-10-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1796

Unknown

2011-04-06

2011-04-08

2011-05-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0665

Unknown

2010-08-18

2010-08-20

2010-10-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1430

Unknown

2010-04-07

2010-04-09

2010-05-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0665

Unknown

2009-08-19

2009-08-21

2009-10-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

UEHPY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X