UDG Healthcare Plc - ADR

Stock

UDRGY

Price as of:

$17.2 +17.2 +0%

Industry

Other

UDG Healthcare Plc - ADR (UDRGY)

UDRGY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.73%

Average Yield: N/A

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.13

Paid Semi Annually

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get UDRGY DARS™ Rating

UDRGY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$17.2

Quote Time

Today's Volume

300

Open Price

$17.2

Day's Range

$17.2 - $17.2

Previous Close

$0.0

52 week low / high

$17.2 - $17.2

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

UDRGY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.1737

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 09

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.1737

Unknown

2020-01-09

2020-01-10

Unknown

Regular

Trade UDRGY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
UDRGY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast UDRGY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-09

$0.173748

2019-05-31

$0.06314

2019-01-10

$0.163938

2018-06-07

$0.05983

2018-01-11

$0.13842

2017-06-07

$0.051305

2017-01-18

$0.1257

2016-05-31

$0.047187

2015-12-03

$0.123856

2015-05-26

$0.05644

2014-12-03

$0.148343

2014-05-22

$0.064151

2013-12-04

$0.17521

2013-05-16

$0.045369

2012-11-21

$0.170455

2012-05-17

$0.06067

2011-11-23

$0.12

2011-05-19

$0.067947

2010-11-23

$0.167316

2010-05-19

$0.060255

2009-11-24

$0.157844

2009-05-13

$0.06244

UDRGY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
UDRGY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for UDRGY

Stock not rated.

UDRGY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

38.84%

-36.30%

2years

UDRGY

UDRGY

UDRGY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

UDRGY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

UDRGY
Dividend History

UDRGY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1737

Unknown

2020-01-09

2020-01-10

Unknown

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0631

Unknown

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-07-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1639

Unknown

2019-01-10

2019-01-11

2019-02-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0598

Unknown

2018-06-07

2018-06-08

2018-07-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1384

Unknown

2018-01-11

2018-01-12

2018-03-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0513

Unknown

2017-06-07

2017-06-09

2017-07-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1257

Unknown

2017-01-18

2017-01-20

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0472

Unknown

2016-05-31

2016-06-02

2016-07-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1239

Unknown

2015-12-03

2015-12-07

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0564

Unknown

2015-05-26

2015-05-28

2015-07-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1483

Unknown

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

2015-03-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0642

Unknown

2014-05-22

2014-05-27

2014-08-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1752

Unknown

2013-12-04

2013-12-06

2014-03-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0454

Unknown

2013-05-16

2013-05-20

2013-07-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1705

Unknown

2012-11-21

2012-11-26

2013-03-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0607

Unknown

2012-05-17

2012-05-21

2012-07-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1200

Unknown

2011-11-23

2011-11-28

2012-03-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0679

Unknown

2011-05-19

2011-05-23

2011-08-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1673

Unknown

2010-11-23

2010-11-26

2011-03-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0603

Unknown

2010-05-19

2010-05-21

2010-07-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1578

Unknown

2009-11-24

2009-11-27

2010-02-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0624

Unknown

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-07-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

UDRGY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

