ProShares UltraPro Dow30

Stock

UDOW

Price as of:

$31.0 +3.37 +12.47%

Industry

Other

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (UDOW)

UDOW

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

3.19%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.09

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get UDOW DARS™ Rating

UDOW

Daily Snapshot

Price

$31.0

Quote Time

Today's Volume

267,305

Open Price

$31.0

Day's Range

$31.0 - $31.0

Previous Close

$27.03

52 week low / high

$25.32 - $137.44

Percent off 52 week high

-77.88%

UDOW

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

UDOW has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

UDOW

Compare UDOW to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Trade UDOW's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

UDOW

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast UDOW’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-24

$0.272161

2019-06-25

$0.2614

2019-03-20

$0.226197

2018-12-26

$0.185487

2018-09-26

$0.068794

2018-06-20

$0.116011

2018-03-21

$0.148917

2017-12-26

$0.091945

2017-03-22

$0.014098

2016-12-21

$0.00507425

2016-06-22

$0.02489125

2016-03-23

$0.03246425

2015-12-22

$0.03341225

2014-12-22

$0.014052125

2014-09-24

$0.008948125

2014-06-25

$0.009747

2014-03-26

$0.0080573125

2013-12-24

$0.012190125

2013-09-25

$0.0048741875

2013-06-26

$0.0051178125

2013-03-20

$0.0027955625

2012-09-25

$0.0017134375

2012-06-20

$0.00125625

2012-03-21

$0.002644236111111111

2011-09-21

$0.0006617777777777777

2011-06-22

$0.0012802013888888889

2011-03-23

$0.0010683263888888888

2010-09-21

$0.0006992847222222222

2010-06-22

$0.0009770347222222222

2010-03-24

$0.00017650694444444444

UDOW's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

UDOW

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for UDOW

Stock not rated.

UDOW

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

117.34%

43.29%

4years

UDOW

News
UDOW

Research
UDOW

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

UDOW

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

UDOW

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2722

2019-12-23

2019-12-24

2019-12-26

2020-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2614

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2262

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1855

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2019-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0688

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1160

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1489

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0919

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2018-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0141

2017-03-21

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0051

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0249

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0334

2015-12-21

2015-12-22

2015-12-24

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0141

2014-12-19

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0089

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0097

2014-06-24

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0081

2014-03-25

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

2014-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0122

2013-12-23

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0049

2013-09-24

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

2013-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0051

2013-06-25

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0028

2013-03-19

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0017

2012-09-24

2012-09-25

2012-09-27

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0013

2012-06-19

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0026

2012-03-20

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

2012-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0007

2011-09-20

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0013

2011-06-21

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0011

2011-03-22

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0007

2010-09-20

2010-09-21

2010-09-23

2010-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0010

2010-06-21

2010-06-22

2010-06-24

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0002

2010-03-23

2010-03-24

2010-03-26

2010-03-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

UDOW

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

