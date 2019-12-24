Best Dividend Stocks
ProShares Ultra Consumer Services

Stock

UCC

Price as of:

$117.43 -0.71 -0.6%

Industry

Other

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (UCC)

UCC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.09%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.11

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

6 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get UCC DARS™ Rating

UCC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$117.43

Quote Time

Today's Volume

14,400

Open Price

$118.1

Day's Range

$117.43 - $118.1

Previous Close

$118.14

52 week low / high

$68.0 - $121.32

Percent off 52 week high

-3.21%

UCC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

UCC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

UCC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast UCC's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-25

$0.027131

2019-06-25

$0.079306

2019-03-20

$0.010209

2018-12-26

$0.086023

2018-06-20

$0.011971

2018-03-21

$0.03776

2017-12-26

$0.066532

2017-06-21

$0.02757

2017-03-22

$0.01654

2016-12-21

$0.028813

2016-06-22

$0.010874

2016-03-23

$0.02135525

2015-12-22

$0.0137375

2015-06-24

$0.00647925

2015-03-25

$0.0158435

2014-12-22

$0.020564

2014-09-24

$0.00363175

2014-06-25

$0.00644425

2014-03-26

$0.00035975

2013-12-24

$0.01330075

2013-03-20

$0.009973875

2012-12-26

$0.0108225

2010-09-21

$0.0013869375

2010-06-22

$0.0006450625

2010-03-24

$0.001398375

2009-12-23

$0.0026538125

2009-09-24

$0.0013789375

2009-06-24

$0.001441625

2009-03-24

$0.00322325

2008-12-23

$0.00258075

2008-09-24

$0.00222375

2008-06-24

$0.00272

2008-03-25

$0.004326875

2007-12-20

$0.011768125

2007-09-25

$0.00498125

2007-06-26

$0.01993375

UCC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

UCC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for UCC

Stock not rated.

UCC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

21.14%

-20.06%

6years

UCC

News
UCC

Research
UCC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

UCC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

UCC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0271

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0793

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0102

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0860

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2019-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0120

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0378

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0665

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2018-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-10-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0276

2017-06-20

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0165

2017-03-21

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0288

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0109

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0214

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0137

2015-12-21

2015-12-22

2015-12-24

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0065

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0158

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0206

2014-12-19

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0036

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0064

2014-06-24

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0004

2014-03-25

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

2014-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0133

2013-12-23

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2013-03-19

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0108

2012-12-24

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2013-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0014

2010-09-20

2010-09-21

2010-09-23

2010-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0006

2010-06-21

2010-06-22

2010-06-24

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0014

2010-03-23

2010-03-24

2010-03-26

2010-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0027

2009-12-22

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

2009-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0014

2009-09-23

2009-09-24

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0014

2009-06-23

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0032

2009-03-22

2009-03-24

2009-03-26

2009-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0026

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0022

2008-09-23

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0027

2008-06-23

2008-06-24

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0043

2008-03-24

2008-03-25

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0118

2007-12-19

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2007-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2007-09-24

2007-09-25

2007-09-27

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0199

2007-06-25

2007-06-26

2007-06-28

2007-07-02

Initial

Regular

Quarter

UCC

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

