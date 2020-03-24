Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

ProShares Ultra 20+Year Tsury ETF

Stock

UBT

Price as of:

$130.0 -5.99 -4.4%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

ProShares Ultra 20+Year Tsury ETF (UBT)

UBT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.62%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.81

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get UBT DARS™ Rating

UBT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$130.0

Quote Time

Today's Volume

11,149

Open Price

$131.0

Day's Range

$130.0 - $131.77

Previous Close

$135.99

52 week low / high

$77.27 - $165.02

Percent off 52 week high

-21.22%

UBT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

UBT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

UBT

Compare UBT to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade UBT's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
UBT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast UBT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-24

$0.452612

2019-09-25

$0.235446

2019-06-25

$0.474109

2019-03-20

$0.25512

2018-12-26

$0.336291

2018-09-26

$0.289037

2018-06-20

$0.354678

2018-03-21

$0.212059

2017-12-26

$0.307223

2017-09-27

$0.26965

2017-06-21

$0.232149

2017-03-22

$0.339241

2016-09-21

$0.12067

2016-06-22

$0.215961

2016-03-23

$0.209712

2015-12-22

$0.321144

2015-09-23

$0.312818

2015-06-24

$0.334285

2015-03-25

$0.174195

2014-12-22

$0.19105

2014-09-24

$0.254447

2014-06-25

$0.190143

2014-03-26

$0.002385

2013-06-26

$0.060045

2013-03-20

$0.028874

2012-03-21

$0.023363

2011-09-21

$0.0163245

2011-06-22

$0.11405025

2011-03-23

$0.043039

2010-12-23

$0.11520275

2010-09-21

$0.00766125

2010-03-24

$0.0138595

UBT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
UBT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for UBT

Stock not rated.

UBT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

16.39%

27.74%

3years

UBT

News
UBT

Research
UBT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

UBT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

UBT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4526

2019-12-23

2019-12-24

2019-12-26

2020-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2354

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4741

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2551

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3363

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2019-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2890

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3547

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2121

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3072

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2018-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2697

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-28

2017-10-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2321

2017-06-20

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3392

2017-03-21

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1207

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2160

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2097

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3211

2015-12-21

2015-12-22

2015-12-24

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3128

2015-09-22

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3343

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1742

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1911

2014-12-19

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2544

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1901

2014-06-24

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0024

2014-03-25

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

2014-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2013-06-25

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0289

2013-03-19

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0234

2012-03-20

2012-03-21

2012-03-22

2012-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0163

2011-09-20

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1141

2011-06-21

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0430

2011-03-22

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1152

2010-12-22

2010-12-23

2010-12-28

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0077

2010-09-20

2010-09-21

2010-09-23

2010-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0139

2010-03-23

2010-03-24

2010-03-26

2010-03-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

UBT

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X