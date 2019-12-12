Best Dividend Stocks
Toyota Industries Corp.

Stock

TYIDF

Price as of:

$58.15 -1.85 -3.08%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Toyota Industries Corp. (TYIDF)

TYIDF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

6 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

Get TYIDF DARS™ Rating

TYIDF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$58.15

Quote Time

Today's Volume

400

Open Price

$58.15

Day's Range

$58.15 - $58.15

Previous Close

$60.0

52 week low / high

$45.8 - $60.49

Percent off 52 week high

-3.87%

TYIDF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TYIDF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

TYIDF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TYIDF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-03-28

$0.7489

2017-09-27

$0.6201

2017-03-29

$0.5851

2016-09-28

$0.5952

2016-03-29

$0.5319

2015-09-28

$0.5003

2015-03-27

$0.5034

2014-09-26

$0.4575

2014-03-27

$0.4892

2013-09-26

$0.3534

2013-03-27

$0.3181

2012-09-26

$0.3218

2012-03-28

$0.3015

2011-09-28

$0.3266

TYIDF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

TYIDF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TYIDF

Stock not rated.

TYIDF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

421.66%

111.22%

6years

TYIDF

News
TYIDF

Research
TYIDF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TYIDF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

TYIDF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$80.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2019-09-30

2019-11-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$80.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-31

2019-06-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$75.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2018-09-30

2018-11-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7489

Unknown

2018-03-28

2018-03-31

2018-06-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6201

Unknown

2017-09-27

2017-09-30

2017-11-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5851

Unknown

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-06-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5952

Unknown

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-11-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5319

Unknown

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-06-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5003

Unknown

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-11-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5034

Unknown

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-06-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4575

Unknown

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-11-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4892

Unknown

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-06-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3534

Unknown

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-11-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3181

Unknown

2013-03-27

2013-03-31

2013-06-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3218

Unknown

2012-09-26

2012-09-30

2012-11-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3015

Unknown

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-06-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3266

Unknown

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-11-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$25.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-31

2011-06-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$25.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2010-09-30

2010-11-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$20.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-31

2010-06-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$10.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2009-09-30

2009-11-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$10.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-31

2009-06-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$30.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2008-09-30

2008-11-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

TYIDF

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

