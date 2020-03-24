Best Dividend Stocks
Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Stock

TYD

Price as of:

$64.45 -1.29 -1.96%

Industry

Other

TYD

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

0.70%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.42

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

Get TYD DARS™ Rating

TYD

Daily Snapshot

Price

$64.45

Quote Time

Today's Volume

9,314

Open Price

$64.23

Day's Range

$63.51 - $64.71

Previous Close

$65.74

52 week low / high

$44.1 - $71.61

Percent off 52 week high

-10.00%

TYD

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TYD has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

TYD

Compare TYD to Popular Screens

Trade TYD's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

TYD

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TYD’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-23

$0.10394

2019-09-24

$0.09402

2019-06-25

$0.15618

2019-03-19

$0.11464

2018-12-27

$0.16883

2018-09-25

$0.12082

2018-06-19

$0.09816

2018-03-20

$0.09428

2017-12-19

$0.00447

2016-12-20

$2.84233

2015-12-10

$0.72746

2011-12-13

$0.4211775

2011-06-21

$0.14

2011-03-22

$0.28087

2010-12-22

$0.0473225

2010-12-14

$0.0701125

2010-12-14

$0.5242875

2010-09-22

$0.0344775

2010-06-22

$0.0291025

2010-03-23

$0.0404675

2009-12-22

$0.0709825

2009-09-22

$0.070005

2009-06-23

$0.03858

TYD's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
TYD

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TYD

Stock not rated.

TYD

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

353.08%

-11.31%

0years

TYD

TYD

TYD

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TYD

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

TYD

TYD

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

