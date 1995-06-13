Best Dividend Stocks
Tri-Continental Corp. $2.50 conv pfd

Stock

TY-PR

Price as of:

$ N/A 0

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Tri-Continental Corp. $2.50 conv pfd (TY-PR)

TY-PR

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

4.62%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$2.50

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get TY-PR DARS™ Rating

TY-PR

Daily Snapshot

Price

$

Quote Time

Today's Volume

0

Open Price

$

Day's Range

$ - $

Previous Close

$

52 week low / high

$ - $

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

TY-PR

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TY-PR has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

TY-PR

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TY-PR’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-17

$0.625

2019-09-17

$0.625

2019-06-18

$0.625

2019-03-19

$0.625

2018-12-18

$0.625

2018-09-18

$0.625

2018-06-19

$0.625

2018-03-21

$0.625

2017-12-20

$0.625

2017-09-15

$0.625

2017-06-15

$0.625

2017-03-16

$0.625

2016-12-15

$0.625

2016-09-15

$0.625

2016-06-16

$0.625

2016-03-10

$0.625

2015-12-10

$0.625

2015-09-10

$0.625

2015-06-11

$0.625

2015-03-12

$0.625

2014-12-11

$0.625

2014-09-11

$0.625

2014-06-12

$0.625

2014-03-13

$0.625

2013-12-12

$0.625

2013-09-12

$0.625

2013-06-13

$0.625

2013-03-14

$0.625

2012-12-14

$0.625

2012-09-14

$0.625

2012-06-15

$0.625

2012-03-16

$0.625

2011-12-08

$0.625

2011-09-08

$0.625

2011-06-09

$0.625

2011-03-10

$0.625

2010-12-09

$0.625

2010-09-09

$0.625

2010-06-10

$0.625

2010-03-18

$0.625

2009-12-10

$0.625

2009-09-10

$0.625

2009-05-28

$0.625

2009-03-12

$0.625

2008-11-25

$0.625

2008-09-05

$0.625

2008-06-06

$0.625

2008-03-14

$0.625

2007-12-06

$0.625

2007-09-07

$0.625

2007-06-11

$0.625

2007-03-16

$0.625

2006-12-08

$0.625

2006-09-15

$0.625

2006-06-08

$0.625

2006-03-13

$0.625

2005-12-02

$0.625

2005-09-16

$0.625

2005-06-09

$0.625

2005-03-17

$0.625

2004-12-02

$0.625

2004-09-16

$0.625

2004-06-10

$0.625

2004-03-18

$0.625

2003-12-04

$0.625

2003-09-12

$0.625

2003-06-13

$0.625

2003-03-14

$0.625

2002-12-05

$0.625

2002-09-13

$0.625

2002-06-17

$0.625

2002-03-15

$0.625

2001-12-06

$0.625

2001-09-17

$0.625

2001-06-07

$0.625

2001-03-16

$0.625

2000-12-07

$0.625

2000-09-15

$0.625

2000-06-08

$0.625

2000-03-16

$0.625

1999-12-08

$0.625

1999-09-10

$0.625

1999-06-11

$0.625

1999-03-16

$0.625

1998-12-09

$0.625

1998-09-10

$0.625

1998-06-08

$0.625

1998-03-17

$0.625

1997-12-10

$0.625

1997-09-18

$0.625

1997-06-16

$0.625

1997-03-12

$0.625

1996-12-11

$0.625

1996-09-19

$0.625

1996-06-19

$0.625

1996-03-20

$0.625

1995-12-13

$0.625

1995-09-20

$0.625

1995-06-21

$0.625

TY-PR's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

TY-PR

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TY-PR

Stock not rated.

TY-PR

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

TY-PR

TY-PR

TY-PR

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TY-PR

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

TY-PR

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6250

2019-11-22

2019-12-17

2019-12-18

2020-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2019-09-06

2019-09-17

2019-09-18

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2019-05-24

2019-06-18

2019-06-19

2019-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2019-03-08

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2018-11-23

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2019-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2018-09-07

2018-09-18

2018-09-19

2018-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2018-05-25

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2018-03-09

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2017-11-24

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2018-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2017-09-08

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2017-06-09

2017-06-15

2017-06-19

2017-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2017-03-09

2017-03-16

2017-03-20

2017-04-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2016-12-09

2016-12-15

2016-12-19

2017-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2016-09-09

2016-09-15

2016-09-19

2016-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2016-06-10

2016-06-16

2016-06-20

2016-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2016-03-04

2016-03-10

2016-03-14

2016-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2015-12-04

2015-12-10

2015-12-14

2016-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2015-09-04

2015-09-10

2015-09-14

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2015-06-05

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2015-03-06

2015-03-12

2015-03-16

2015-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2014-12-05

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2015-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2014-09-05

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2014-06-06

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2014-03-07

2014-03-13

2014-03-17

2014-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2013-12-06

2013-12-12

2013-12-16

2014-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2013-09-06

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2013-06-07

2013-06-13

2013-06-17

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2013-03-08

2013-03-14

2013-03-18

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2012-12-07

2012-12-14

2012-12-18

2013-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2012-09-06

2012-09-14

2012-09-18

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2012-06-07

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2012-03-08

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2011-12-02

2011-12-08

2011-12-12

2012-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2011-09-02

2011-09-08

2011-09-12

2011-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2011-06-03

2011-06-09

2011-06-13

2011-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2011-03-04

2011-03-10

2011-03-14

2011-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2010-12-03

2010-12-09

2010-12-13

2011-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2010-09-03

2010-09-09

2010-09-13

2010-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2010-06-04

2010-06-10

2010-06-14

2010-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2010-03-12

2010-03-18

2010-03-22

2010-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2009-12-04

2009-12-10

2009-12-14

2010-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2009-09-04

2009-09-10

2009-09-14

2009-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2009-05-21

2009-05-28

2009-06-01

2009-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2009-03-06

2009-03-12

2009-03-16

2009-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2008-11-04

2008-11-25

2008-11-28

2009-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2008-08-18

2008-09-05

2008-09-09

2008-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2008-05-15

2008-06-06

2008-06-10

2008-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2008-02-14

2008-03-14

2008-03-18

2008-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2007-11-15

2007-12-06

2007-12-10

2008-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2007-08-20

2007-09-07

2007-09-11

2007-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2007-06-01

2007-06-11

2007-06-13

2007-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2007-03-09

2007-03-16

2007-03-20

2007-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2006-11-16

2006-12-08

2006-12-12

2007-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2006-09-07

2006-09-15

2006-09-19

2006-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2006-05-18

2006-06-08

2006-06-12

2006-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2006-03-02

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-04-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2005-11-17

2005-12-02

2005-12-06

2006-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2005-09-08

2005-09-16

2005-09-20

2005-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2005-05-19

2005-06-09

2005-06-13

2005-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2005-03-04

2005-03-17

2005-03-21

2005-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2004-11-18

2004-12-02

2004-12-06

2005-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2004-09-02

2004-09-16

2004-09-20

2004-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2004-05-20

2004-06-10

2004-06-14

2004-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2004-03-04

2004-03-18

2004-03-22

2004-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2003-11-20

2003-12-04

2003-12-08

2004-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2003-09-04

2003-09-12

2003-09-16

2003-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2003-05-15

2003-06-13

2003-06-17

2003-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2003-03-04

2003-03-14

2003-03-18

2003-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2002-11-21

2002-12-05

2002-12-09

2003-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2002-09-05

2002-09-13

2002-09-17

2002-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2002-05-16

2002-06-17

2002-06-19

2002-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2002-03-05

2002-03-15

2002-03-19

2002-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2001-11-15

2001-12-06

2001-12-10

2002-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2001-09-06

2001-09-17

2001-09-18

2001-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2001-05-17

2001-06-07

2001-06-11

2001-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2001-03-06

2001-03-16

2001-03-20

2001-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2000-11-16

2000-12-07

2000-12-11

2001-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2000-09-07

2000-09-15

2000-09-19

2000-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2000-05-18

2000-06-08

2000-06-12

2000-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2000-03-06

2000-03-16

2000-03-20

2000-04-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

1999-11-18

1999-12-08

1999-12-10

2000-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

1999-09-03

1999-09-10

1999-09-14

1999-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

1999-05-20

1999-06-11

1999-06-15

1999-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

1999-03-04

1999-03-16

1999-03-18

1999-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

1998-11-19

1998-12-09

1998-12-11

1999-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

1998-09-03

1998-09-10

1998-09-14

1998-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

1998-05-21

1998-06-08

1998-06-10

1998-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

1998-03-05

1998-03-17

1998-03-19

1998-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

1997-11-20

1997-12-10

1997-12-12

1998-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

1997-09-12

1997-09-18

1997-09-22

1997-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

1997-05-29

1997-06-16

1997-06-18

1997-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

1997-03-05

1997-03-12

1997-03-14

1997-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

1996-11-21

1996-12-11

1996-12-13

1997-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

1996-09-13

1996-09-19

1996-09-23

1996-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

1996-06-12

1996-06-19

1996-06-21

1996-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

1996-03-13

1996-03-20

1996-03-22

1996-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

1995-12-05

1995-12-13

1995-12-15

1996-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

1995-09-13

1995-09-20

1995-09-22

1995-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

1995-06-13

1995-06-21

1995-06-23

1995-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

TY-PR

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

