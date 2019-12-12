Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

PIMCO 1-3 Year US Treasury Index Fund

Stock

TUZ

Price as of:

$50.79 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

PIMCO 1-3 Year US Treasury Index Fund (TUZ)

TUZ

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.13%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.08

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get TUZ DARS™ Rating

TUZ

Daily Snapshot

Price

$50.79

Quote Time

Today's Volume

5,500

Open Price

$50.77

Day's Range

$50.77 - $50.82

Previous Close

$50.79

52 week low / high

$49.89 - $51.09

Percent off 52 week high

-0.59%

TUZ

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TUZ has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade TUZ's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
TUZ

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TUZ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-02

$0.09

2019-11-01

$0.085

2019-10-01

$0.085

2019-09-03

$0.085

2019-08-01

$0.085

2019-07-01

$0.085

2019-06-03

$0.085

2019-05-01

$0.08

2019-04-01

$0.085

2019-03-01

$0.08

2019-02-01

$0.09

2018-12-28

$0.08

2018-12-03

$0.095

2018-11-01

$0.11

2018-10-01

$0.073

2018-09-04

$0.07

2018-08-01

$0.068

2018-07-02

$0.067

2018-06-01

$0.063

2018-05-01

$0.059

2018-04-02

$0.059

2018-03-01

$0.056

2018-02-01

$0.057

2017-12-28

$0.055

2017-12-01

$0.05

2017-11-01

$0.047

2017-10-02

$0.043

2017-09-01

$0.043

2017-08-01

$0.042

2017-07-03

$0.042

2017-06-01

$0.04

2017-05-01

$0.037

2017-04-03

$0.037

2017-03-01

$0.035

2017-02-01

$0.035

2016-12-28

$0.035

2016-12-14

$0.02553

2016-12-14

$0.01067

2016-12-01

$0.035

2016-11-01

$0.04

2016-10-03

$0.032

2016-09-01

$0.032

2016-08-01

$0.031

2016-07-01

$0.031

2016-06-01

$0.032

2016-05-02

$0.031

2016-04-01

$0.029

2016-03-01

$0.028

2016-02-01

$0.029

2015-12-29

$0.028

2015-12-09

$0.00768

2015-12-09

$0.01666

2015-12-01

$0.028

2015-11-02

$0.029

2015-09-30

$0.025

2015-08-31

$0.025

2015-07-31

$0.024

2015-06-30

$0.025

2015-05-29

$0.023

2015-04-30

$0.021

2015-03-31

$0.02

2015-02-27

$0.0197

2015-01-30

$0.021

2014-12-29

$0.021

2014-12-10

$0.009396

2014-12-10

$0.04877

2014-11-28

$0.023

2014-10-31

$0.023

2014-09-30

$0.0184

2014-08-29

$0.0167

2014-07-31

$0.0156

2014-06-30

$0.0147

2014-05-30

$0.0148

2014-04-30

$0.014

2014-03-31

$0.0137

2014-02-28

$0.0133

2014-01-31

$0.015

2013-12-27

$0.0155

2013-12-11

$0.027196

2013-12-11

$0.000593

2013-11-29

$0.0125

2013-10-31

$0.012

2013-09-30

$0.011

2013-08-30

$0.0106

2013-07-31

$0.0105

2013-06-28

$0.0107

2013-05-31

$0.0115

2013-04-30

$0.0133

2013-03-28

$0.0133

2013-02-28

$0.0131

2013-01-31

$0.0135

2012-12-27

$0.0137

2012-12-12

$0.143791

2012-11-30

$0.0136

2012-10-31

$0.0135

2012-09-28

$0.0135

2012-08-31

$0.014

2012-07-31

$0.015

2012-06-29

$0.0166

2012-05-31

$0.019

2012-04-30

$0.02

2012-03-30

$0.02

2012-02-29

$0.02

2012-01-31

$0.023

2011-12-28

$0.02262

2011-12-07

$0.04419

2011-12-07

$0.05688

2011-11-30

$0.02677

2011-10-31

$0.02928

2011-09-30

$0.03062

2011-08-31

$0.03662

2011-07-29

$0.03036

2011-06-30

$0.03313

2011-05-31

$0.03612

2011-04-29

$0.03281

2011-03-31

$0.03396

2011-02-28

$0.03033

2011-01-31

$0.03941

2010-12-29

$0.02689

2010-11-30

$0.03347

2010-10-29

$0.03055

2010-09-30

$0.0323

2010-08-31

$0.0335

2010-07-30

$0.03434

2010-06-30

$0.04011

2010-05-28

$0.03392

2010-04-30

$0.03527

2010-03-31

$0.03742

2010-02-26

$0.03144

2010-01-29

$0.03434

2009-12-29

$0.03229

2009-12-16

$0.018126681

2009-11-30

$0.0324

2009-10-30

$0.03665

2009-09-30

$0.04116

2009-08-31

$0.04089

2009-07-31

$0.03793

2009-06-30

$0.02903

TUZ's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
TUZ

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TUZ

Stock not rated.

TUZ

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

36.87%

26.02%

5years

TUZ

News
TUZ

Research
TUZ

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TUZ

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

TUZ

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0900

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0107

2016-12-13

2016-12-14

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0255

2016-12-13

2016-12-14

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2016-03-31

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0280

2016-02-29

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0280

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0167

2015-12-08

2015-12-09

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0077

2015-12-08

2015-12-09

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0280

2015-11-30

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2015-10-30

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

2015-09-29

2015-09-30

2015-10-02

2015-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

2015-08-28

2015-08-31

2015-09-02

2015-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2015-07-30

2015-07-31

2015-08-04

2015-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

2015-06-29

2015-06-30

2015-07-02

2015-07-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0230

2015-05-28

2015-05-29

2015-06-02

2015-06-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

2015-04-29

2015-04-30

2015-05-04

2015-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

2015-03-30

2015-03-31

2015-04-02

2015-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0197

2015-02-26

2015-02-27

2015-03-03

2015-03-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

2015-01-29

2015-01-30

2015-02-03

2015-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0488

2014-12-09

2014-12-10

2014-12-12

2014-12-16

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0094

2014-12-09

2014-12-10

2014-12-12

2014-12-16

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0230

2014-11-26

2014-11-28

2014-12-02

2014-12-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0230

2014-10-30

2014-10-31

2014-11-04

2014-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0184

2014-09-29

2014-09-30

2014-10-02

2014-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0167

2014-08-28

2014-08-29

2014-09-03

2014-09-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0156

2014-07-30

2014-07-31

2014-08-04

2014-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0147

2014-06-27

2014-06-30

2014-07-02

2014-07-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0148

2014-05-29

2014-05-30

2014-06-03

2014-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0140

2014-04-29

2014-04-30

2014-05-02

2014-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0137

2014-03-28

2014-03-31

2014-04-02

2014-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0133

2014-02-27

2014-02-28

2014-03-04

2014-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0150

2014-01-30

2014-01-31

2014-02-04

2014-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0155

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0006

2013-12-10

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-17

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0272

2013-12-10

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-17

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0125

2013-11-27

2013-11-29

2013-12-03

2013-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0120

2013-10-30

2013-10-31

2013-11-04

2013-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0110

2013-09-27

2013-09-30

2013-10-02

2013-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0106

2013-08-29

2013-08-30

2013-09-04

2013-09-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0105

2013-07-30

2013-07-31

2013-08-02

2013-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0107

2013-06-27

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

2013-07-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0115

2013-05-30

2013-05-31

2013-06-04

2013-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0133

2013-04-29

2013-04-30

2013-05-02

2013-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0133

2013-03-27

2013-03-28

2013-04-02

2013-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0131

2013-02-27

2013-02-28

2013-03-04

2013-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0135

2013-01-30

2013-01-31

2013-02-04

2013-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0137

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1438

2012-12-11

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-18

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0136

2012-11-29

2012-11-30

2012-12-04

2012-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0135

2012-10-30

2012-10-31

2012-11-02

2012-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0135

2012-09-27

2012-09-28

2012-10-02

2012-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0140

2012-08-30

2012-08-31

2012-09-05

2012-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0150

2012-07-30

2012-07-31

2012-08-02

2012-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0166

2012-06-28

2012-06-29

2012-07-03

2012-07-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0190

2012-05-30

2012-05-31

2012-06-04

2012-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

2012-04-27

2012-04-30

2012-05-02

2012-05-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

2012-03-29

2012-03-30

2012-04-03

2012-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

2012-02-28

2012-02-29

2012-03-02

2012-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0230

2012-01-30

2012-01-31

2012-02-02

2012-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0226

2011-12-27

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0569

2011-12-06

2011-12-07

2011-12-09

2011-12-13

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0442

2011-12-06

2011-12-07

2011-12-09

2011-12-13

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0268

2011-11-29

2011-11-30

2011-12-02

2011-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0293

2011-10-28

2011-10-31

2011-11-02

2011-11-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0306

2011-09-29

2011-09-30

2011-10-04

2011-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0366

Unknown

2011-08-31

2011-09-02

2011-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0304

Unknown

2011-07-29

2011-08-02

2011-08-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0331

Unknown

2011-06-30

2011-07-05

2011-07-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0361

Unknown

2011-05-31

2011-06-02

2011-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0328

Unknown

2011-04-29

2011-05-03

2011-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

Unknown

2011-03-31

2011-04-04

2011-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0303

Unknown

2011-02-28

2011-03-02

2011-03-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0394

Unknown

2011-01-31

2011-02-02

2011-02-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0269

Unknown

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0335

Unknown

2010-11-30

2010-12-02

2010-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0306

Unknown

2010-10-29

2010-11-02

2010-11-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0323

Unknown

2010-09-30

2010-10-04

2010-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0335

Unknown

2010-08-31

2010-09-02

2010-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0343

Unknown

2010-07-30

2010-08-03

2010-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0401

Unknown

2010-06-30

2010-07-02

2010-07-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0339

Unknown

2010-05-28

2010-06-02

2010-06-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0353

Unknown

2010-04-30

2010-05-04

2010-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0374

Unknown

2010-03-31

2010-04-05

2010-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0314

Unknown

2010-02-26

2010-03-02

2010-03-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0343

Unknown

2010-01-29

2010-02-02

2010-02-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0323

Unknown

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0181

Unknown

2009-12-16

2009-12-18

2009-12-21

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0324

Unknown

2009-11-30

2009-12-02

2009-12-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0367

Unknown

2009-10-30

2009-11-03

2009-11-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0412

Unknown

2009-09-30

2009-10-02

2009-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0409

Unknown

2009-08-31

2009-09-02

2009-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0379

Unknown

2009-07-31

2009-08-04

2009-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

Unknown

2009-06-30

2009-07-02

2009-07-07

Initial

Regular

Monthly

TUZ

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X