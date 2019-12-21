Best Dividend Stocks
First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF

Stock

TUSA

Price as of:

$36.16 +0.21 +0.58%

Industry

Other

TUSA

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

1.37%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

$0.49

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

TUSA

Daily Snapshot

Price

$36.16

Quote Time

Today's Volume

100

Open Price

$36.17

Day's Range

$36.16 - $36.17

Previous Close

$35.95

52 week low / high

$27.63 - $36.17

Percent off 52 week high

-0.03%

TUSA

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TUSA has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

TUSA

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TUSA’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.1226

2019-09-25

$0.1278

2019-06-14

$0.0787

2019-03-21

$0.0786

2018-12-18

$0.1179

2018-09-14

$0.0627

2018-06-21

$0.0943

2018-03-22

$0.0597

2017-12-21

$0.0937

2017-09-21

$0.0471

2017-06-22

$0.0408

2017-03-23

$0.0812

2016-12-21

$0.1461

2016-09-21

$0.0666

2016-06-22

$0.0629

2016-03-23

$0.0704

2015-12-23

$0.0782

2015-09-23

$0.0366

2015-06-24

$0.0558

2015-03-25

$0.0625

2014-12-23

$0.0873

2014-09-23

$0.0841

2014-06-24

$0.068

2014-03-25

$0.04

2013-12-18

$0.0703

2013-09-20

$0.0365

2013-06-21

$0.0612

2013-03-21

$0.0483

2012-12-21

$0.2171

2012-09-21

$0.0667

2012-06-21

$0.1159

2011-12-21

$0.1326

2011-06-21

$0.0745

2010-12-21

$0.1456

2010-06-22

$0.1486

2009-12-22

$0.0855

2009-06-23

$0.0918

2008-12-23

$0.1415

2008-06-23

$0.1125

2007-12-21

$0.1717

2007-06-21

$0.08

TUSA's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
TUSA

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TUSA

Stock not rated.

TUSA

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

12.33%

46.56%

1years

TUSA

TUSA

TUSA

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TUSA

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

TUSA

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1226

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1278

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0787

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0786

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1179

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0627

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0943

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0597

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0937

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0471

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0408

2017-06-21

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0812

2017-03-22

2017-03-23

2017-03-27

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1461

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0666

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0629

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0704

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0782

2015-12-22

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0366

2015-09-22

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0558

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0873

2014-12-22

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0841

2014-09-22

2014-09-23

2014-09-25

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0680

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0703

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0365

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0612

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0483

2013-03-20

2013-03-21

2013-03-25

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2171

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1159

2012-06-20

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1326

2011-12-20

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0745

2011-06-20

2011-06-21

2011-06-23

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1456

2010-12-20

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1486

2010-06-21

2010-06-22

2010-06-24

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0855

2009-12-21

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0918

2009-06-22

2009-06-23

2009-06-25

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1415

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1125

2008-06-20

2008-06-23

2008-06-25

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1717

2007-12-20

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0800

2007-06-20

2007-06-21

2007-06-25

2007-06-29

Initial

Regular

Semi-Annual

TUSA

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

