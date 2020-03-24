Best Dividend Stocks
Treasury Wine Estates Limited - ADR

Stock

TSRYY

Price as of:

$5.6 +0.29 +5.46%

Industry

Other

TSRYY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.39%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.24

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

65.96%

EPS $0.36

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get TSRYY DARS™ Rating

TSRYY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$5.6

Quote Time

Today's Volume

683

Open Price

$5.37

Day's Range

$5.37 - $5.6

Previous Close

$5.31

52 week low / high

$4.88 - $13.19

Percent off 52 week high

-57.54%

TSRYY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TSRYY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

TSRYY

Compare TSRYY to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

TSRYY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TSRYY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-03

$0.11873

2019-03-06

$0.112496

2018-09-04

$0.105364

2018-03-06

$0.009777

2018-03-06

$0.086265

2018-03-06

$0.017253

2017-08-29

$0.050336

2017-08-29

$0.025168

2017-08-29

$0.021393

2017-03-01

$0.0417962

2017-03-01

$0.049173

2016-08-30

$0.080035

2016-03-04

$0.045024

2015-12-02

$0.131239

2015-09-01

$0.041966

2015-03-11

$0.034863

2014-09-04

$0.045375

2014-03-05

$0.041792

2013-09-05

$0.049054

2013-03-08

$0.0260967

2013-03-08

$0.030702

2012-08-29

$0.030583

2012-08-29

$0.03598

2012-02-24

$0.02640015

2012-02-24

$0.031059

TSRYY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TSRYY

Stock not rated.

TSRYY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

8.12%

2.70%

3years

TSRYY

News
TSRYY

Research
TSRYY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TSRYY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

TSRYY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1187

Unknown

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-10-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1125

Unknown

2019-03-06

2019-03-07

2019-04-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1054

Unknown

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-10-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0173

Unknown

2018-03-06

2018-03-07

2018-04-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0863

Unknown

2018-03-06

2018-03-07

2018-04-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0098

Unknown

2018-03-06

2018-03-07

2018-04-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0214

Unknown

2017-08-29

2017-08-31

2017-10-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0252

Unknown

2017-08-29

2017-08-31

2017-10-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0503

Unknown

2017-08-29

2017-08-31

2017-10-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0492

Unknown

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-04-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0418

Unknown

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-04-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0800

Unknown

2016-08-30

2016-09-01

2016-10-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0450

Unknown

2016-03-04

2016-03-08

2016-04-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1312

Unknown

2015-12-02

2015-12-04

2015-12-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0420

Unknown

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-10-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0349

Unknown

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-04-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0454

Unknown

2014-09-04

2014-09-08

2014-10-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0418

Unknown

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

2014-04-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0491

Unknown

2013-09-05

2013-09-09

2013-10-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0307

Unknown

2013-03-08

2013-03-12

2013-04-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0261

Unknown

2013-03-08

2013-03-12

2013-04-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0360

Unknown

2012-08-29

2012-08-31

2012-10-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0306

Unknown

2012-08-29

2012-08-31

2012-10-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0311

Unknown

2012-02-24

2012-02-28

2012-04-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0264

Unknown

2012-02-24

2012-02-28

2012-04-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

TSRYY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

