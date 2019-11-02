Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Truly International Holdings Ltd. - ADR

Stock

TRUHY

Price as of:

$2.66 -0.02 -0.75%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Truly International Holdings Ltd. - ADR (TRUHY)

TRUHY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.56

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get TRUHY DARS™ Rating

TRUHY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$2.66

Quote Time

Today's Volume

200

Open Price

$2.66

Day's Range

$2.66 - $2.66

Previous Close

$2.68

52 week low / high

$2.66 - $2.97

Percent off 52 week high

-10.44%

TRUHY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TRUHY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

TRUHY

Compare TRUHY to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade TRUHY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
TRUHY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TRUHY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2017-06-09

$0.022489

2017-05-22

$0.045159

2016-12-02

$0.045314

2016-08-30

$0.068073

2016-06-01

$0.045372

2016-05-23

$0.068018

2015-12-02

$0.045317

2015-08-24

$0.068126

2015-06-02

$0.045412

2015-05-21

$0.113507

2014-11-26

$0.06807

2014-09-04

$0.113514

2014-06-12

$0.289557

2014-06-05

$0.045416

2013-12-19

$0.045535

2013-09-12

$0.04557

2013-09-03

$0.068374

2013-05-23

$0.113841

2013-01-17

$0.034678

2012-10-19

$0.045609

2012-06-11

$0.034672

2012-05-22

$0.056441

2008-09-30

$0.124882

2008-04-29

$0.1496982

2007-10-02

$0.124964

2007-04-17

$0.123844

2006-10-03

$0.114024

2006-04-18

$0.12489

2005-09-27

$0.114486

2005-04-26

$0.11392

2004-10-05

$0.08316

2004-04-27

$0.05752

2003-10-07

$0.03208

2003-05-08

$0.03188

2002-10-07

$0.02262

2002-05-07

$0.0181

2001-10-23

$0.018

2001-05-08

$0.0276

TRUHY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
TRUHY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TRUHY

Stock not rated.

TRUHY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

0%

0years

TRUHY

News
TRUHY

Research
TRUHY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TRUHY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

TRUHY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0225

Unknown

2017-06-09

2017-06-13

2017-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0452

Unknown

2017-05-22

2017-05-24

2017-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0453

Unknown

2016-12-02

2016-12-06

2017-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0681

Unknown

2016-08-30

2016-09-01

2016-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0454

Unknown

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-09-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0680

Unknown

2016-05-23

2016-05-25

2016-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0453

Unknown

2015-12-02

2015-12-04

2016-03-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0681

Unknown

2015-08-24

2015-08-26

2015-12-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0454

Unknown

2015-06-02

2015-06-04

2015-09-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1135

Unknown

2015-05-21

2015-05-26

2015-06-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0681

Unknown

2014-11-26

2014-12-01

2015-03-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1135

Unknown

2014-09-04

2014-09-08

2014-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2896

Unknown

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-06-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0454

Unknown

2014-06-05

2014-06-09

2014-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0455

Unknown

2013-12-19

2013-12-23

2014-03-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0456

Unknown

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-09-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0684

Unknown

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1138

Unknown

2013-05-23

2013-05-28

2013-06-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0347

Unknown

2013-01-17

2013-01-22

2013-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0456

Unknown

2012-10-19

2012-10-23

2012-12-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0347

Unknown

2012-06-11

2012-06-13

2012-09-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0564

Unknown

2012-05-22

2012-05-24

2012-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1249

Unknown

2008-09-30

2008-10-02

2008-10-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1497

Unknown

2008-04-29

2008-05-01

2008-06-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1250

Unknown

2007-10-02

2007-10-04

2007-10-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1238

Unknown

2007-04-17

2007-04-19

2007-05-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1140

Unknown

2006-10-03

2006-10-05

2006-10-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1249

Unknown

2006-04-18

2006-04-20

2006-05-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1145

Unknown

2005-09-27

2005-09-29

2005-10-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1139

Unknown

2005-04-26

2005-04-28

2005-05-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0832

Unknown

2004-10-05

2004-10-07

2004-11-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0575

Unknown

2004-04-27

2004-04-29

2004-06-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0321

Unknown

2003-10-07

2003-10-09

2003-11-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0319

Unknown

2003-05-08

2003-05-12

2003-06-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0226

Unknown

2002-10-07

2002-10-09

2002-11-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0181

Unknown

2002-05-07

2002-05-09

2002-06-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0180

Unknown

2001-10-23

2001-10-25

2001-10-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0276

Unknown

2001-05-08

2001-05-10

2001-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

TRUHY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X