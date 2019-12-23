Best Dividend Stocks
Tri City Bankshares Corp.

Stock

TRCY

Price as of:

$19.75 -0.19 -0.95%

Industry

Other

TRCY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.60%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.52

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get TRCY DARS™ Rating

TRCY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$19.75

Quote Time

Today's Volume

7,900

Open Price

$19.94

Day's Range

$19.75 - $19.99

Previous Close

$19.94

52 week low / high

$18.62 - $22.0

Percent off 52 week high

-10.23%

TRCY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TRCY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

TRCY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TRCY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-25

$0.13

2019-07-19

$0.13

2019-04-18

$0.13

2019-01-25

$0.13

2018-10-19

$0.12

2018-07-20

$0.12

2018-04-20

$0.12

2018-01-26

$0.12

2017-10-20

$0.12

2017-07-20

$0.12

2017-04-20

$0.12

2016-10-27

$0.12

2016-07-21

$0.12

2016-04-21

$0.12

2016-01-28

$0.12

2015-10-22

$0.12

2015-07-23

$0.12

2015-04-23

$0.12

2015-01-22

$0.12

2012-10-18

$0.21

2012-07-19

$0.21

2012-04-19

$0.21

2011-12-29

$0.21

2010-09-30

$0.3

2010-06-30

$0.3

2010-04-22

$0.3

2009-12-30

$0.3

2009-10-15

$0.27

2009-07-16

$0.27

2009-04-16

$0.27

2009-01-14

$0.27

2008-10-10

$0.26

2008-07-11

$0.26

2008-04-11

$0.26

2008-01-16

$0.26

2007-10-12

$0.25

2007-07-13

$0.25

2007-04-16

$0.25

2007-01-10

$0.25

2006-10-13

$0.22

2006-07-14

$0.22

2006-04-13

$0.22

2006-01-11

$0.22

2005-10-13

$0.195

2005-07-15

$0.195

2005-04-15

$0.195

2005-01-12

$0.195

2004-10-15

$0.175

2004-07-16

$0.175

2004-04-16

$0.175

2004-01-14

$0.175

2003-10-09

$0.16

2003-07-11

$0.16

2003-04-11

$0.16

2003-01-10

$0.16

2002-10-10

$0.14333333333333334

2002-07-12

$0.14333333333333334

2002-04-12

$0.14333333333333334

2002-01-10

$0.14333333333333334

2001-10-12

$0.12666666666666668

2001-07-13

$0.12666666666666668

2001-04-12

$0.12666666666666668

2001-01-09

$0.12666666666666668

2000-10-13

$0.11666666666666667

2000-07-14

$0.11666666666666667

2000-04-14

$0.11666666666666667

2000-01-12

$0.11666666666666667

1999-10-14

$0.1

1999-07-15

$0.1

1999-04-21

$0.1

1999-01-15

$0.1

1998-10-23

$0.08333333333333333

1998-07-16

$0.08333333333333333

1998-04-16

$0.08333333333333333

1998-01-16

$0.08333333333333333

1997-10-17

$0.07083333333333333

1997-07-17

$0.07083333333333333

1997-04-25

$0.07083333333333333

1997-01-15

$0.07083333333333333

1996-10-18

$0.058333333333333334

1996-07-18

$0.058333333333333334

1996-04-18

$0.058333333333333334

1996-01-17

$0.058333333333333334

1995-10-19

$0.041666666666666664

1995-07-20

$0.041666666666666664

1995-04-18

$0.041666666666666664

1994-12-30

$0.041666666666666664

1994-10-04

$0.03333333333333333

1994-07-05

$0.03333333333333333

1994-04-04

$0.03333333333333333

1994-01-04

$0.03333333333333333

1993-10-04

$0.03

1993-07-06

$0.025

1993-04-02

$0.025

1993-01-12

$0.025

TRCY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
TRCY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TRCY

Stock not rated.

TRCY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

2.70%

8.33%

0years

TRCY

News
TRCY

Research
TRCY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TRCY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

1993

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

TRCY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1300

2019-10-16

2019-10-25

2019-10-28

2019-11-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2019-07-10

2019-07-19

2019-07-22

2019-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2019-04-10

2019-04-18

2019-04-22

2019-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2019-01-16

2019-01-25

2019-01-28

2019-02-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2018-10-10

2018-10-19

2018-10-22

2018-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2018-07-11

2018-07-20

2018-07-23

2018-08-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2018-04-11

2018-04-20

2018-04-23

2018-05-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2018-01-17

2018-01-26

2018-01-29

2018-02-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2017-10-11

2017-10-20

2017-10-23

2017-11-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2017-07-12

2017-07-20

2017-07-24

2017-08-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2017-04-12

2017-04-20

2017-04-24

2017-05-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2017-01-18

Unknown

2017-01-30

2017-02-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-10-19

2016-10-27

2016-10-31

2016-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-07-13

2016-07-21

2016-07-25

2016-08-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-04-13

2016-04-21

2016-04-25

2016-05-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-01-20

2016-01-28

2016-02-01

2016-02-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-10-14

2015-10-22

2015-10-26

2015-11-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-07-15

2015-07-23

2015-07-27

2015-08-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-04-15

2015-04-23

2015-04-27

2015-05-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-01-14

2015-01-22

2015-01-26

2015-02-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2012-10-10

2012-10-18

2012-10-22

2012-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2012-07-11

2012-07-19

2012-07-23

2012-08-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2012-04-11

2012-04-19

2012-04-23

2012-05-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2011-12-07

2011-12-29

2012-01-03

2012-01-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2010-07-14

2010-09-30

2010-10-04

2010-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2010-04-14

2010-06-30

2010-07-02

2010-07-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2010-04-14

2010-04-22

2010-04-26

2010-05-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2009-12-09

2009-12-30

2010-01-04

2010-01-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2009-10-07

2009-10-15

2009-10-19

2009-10-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2009-07-08

2009-07-16

2009-07-20

2009-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2009-04-08

2009-04-16

2009-04-20

2009-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2009-01-07

2009-01-14

2009-01-19

2009-01-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

Unknown

2008-10-10

2008-10-14

2008-10-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

Unknown

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

Unknown

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

Unknown

2008-01-16

2008-01-18

2008-01-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2007-10-01

2007-10-12

2007-10-16

2007-10-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2007-07-03

2007-07-13

2007-07-17

2007-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2007-04-11

2007-04-16

2007-04-18

2007-04-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2007-01-05

2007-01-10

2007-01-15

2007-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2006-10-11

2006-10-13

2006-10-17

2006-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2006-07-12

2006-07-14

2006-07-18

2006-07-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2006-04-12

2006-04-13

2006-04-18

2006-04-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2006-01-06

2006-01-11

2006-01-16

2006-01-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2005-10-11

2005-10-13

2005-10-17

2005-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-07-19

2005-07-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-04-19

2005-04-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2005-01-06

2005-01-12

2005-01-15

2005-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

Unknown

2004-10-15

2004-10-19

2004-10-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

Unknown

2004-07-16

2004-07-20

2004-07-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

Unknown

2004-04-16

2004-04-20

2004-04-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

Unknown

2004-01-14

2004-01-16

2004-01-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2003-10-08

2003-10-09

2003-10-14

2003-10-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2003-07-09

2003-07-11

2003-07-15

2003-07-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2003-04-09

2003-04-11

2003-04-15

2003-04-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2003-01-07

2003-01-10

2003-01-14

2003-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1433

2002-10-09

2002-10-10

2002-10-15

2002-10-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1433

2002-07-10

2002-07-12

2002-07-16

2002-07-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1433

2002-04-10

2002-04-12

2002-04-16

2002-04-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1433

2002-01-07

2002-01-10

2002-01-14

2002-01-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1267

2001-10-10

2001-10-12

2001-10-16

2001-10-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1267

2001-07-11

2001-07-13

2001-07-17

2001-07-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1267

2001-04-11

2001-04-12

2001-04-17

2001-04-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1267

2001-01-05

2001-01-09

2001-01-11

2001-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1167

2000-10-11

2000-10-13

2000-10-17

2000-10-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1167

Unknown

2000-07-14

2000-07-18

2000-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1167

2000-04-12

2000-04-14

2000-04-18

2000-04-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1167

2000-01-07

2000-01-12

2000-01-17

2000-01-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1999-09-08

1999-10-14

1999-10-18

1999-10-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1999-06-30

1999-07-15

1999-07-19

1999-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1999-04-14

1999-04-21

1999-04-25

1999-04-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1999-01-07

1999-01-15

1999-01-20

1999-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

1998-10-14

1998-10-23

1998-10-27

1998-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

1998-07-08

1998-07-16

1998-07-20

1998-07-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

1998-04-08

1998-04-16

1998-04-20

1998-04-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

1998-01-07

1998-01-16

1998-01-21

1998-01-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0708

1997-10-08

1997-10-17

1997-10-21

1997-10-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0708

1997-07-09

1997-07-17

1997-07-21

1997-07-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0708

1997-04-16

1997-04-25

1997-04-29

1997-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0708

1997-01-03

1997-01-15

1997-01-18

1997-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0583

1996-10-09

1996-10-18

1996-10-22

1996-10-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0583

1996-07-10

1996-07-18

1996-07-22

1996-07-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0583

1996-04-10

1996-04-18

1996-04-22

1996-04-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0583

1996-01-10

1996-01-17

1996-01-19

1996-01-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0417

1995-10-10

1995-10-19

1995-10-23

1995-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0417

1995-07-11

1995-07-20

1995-07-24

1995-07-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0417

1995-04-11

1995-04-18

1995-04-24

1995-04-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0417

1994-12-13

1994-12-30

1995-01-06

1995-01-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

1994-09-13

1994-10-04

1994-10-11

1994-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

1994-06-14

1994-07-05

1994-07-11

1994-07-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

1994-03-08

1994-04-04

1994-04-08

1994-04-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

1993-12-14

1994-01-04

1994-01-10

1994-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1993-09-14

1993-10-04

1993-10-11

1993-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1993-06-08

1993-07-06

1993-07-12

1993-07-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1993-03-09

1993-04-02

1993-04-09

1993-04-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1993-01-07

1993-01-12

1993-01-19

1993-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

TRCY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

