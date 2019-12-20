Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Toto Ltd - ADR

Stock

TOTDY

Price as of:

$42.84 -1.16 -2.64%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Toto Ltd - ADR (TOTDY)

TOTDY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $1.61

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get TOTDY DARS™ Rating

TOTDY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$42.84

Quote Time

Today's Volume

400

Open Price

$42.03

Day's Range

$42.03 - $42.84

Previous Close

$44.0

52 week low / high

$33.65 - $44.75

Percent off 52 week high

-4.27%

TOTDY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TOTDY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade TOTDY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
TOTDY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TOTDY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2008-09-25

$0.1045806

2008-03-26

$0.1317274

2007-09-26

$0.1270994

2007-03-28

$0.107031

2006-10-02

$0.1116838

2006-03-28

$0.0926142

2005-09-27

$0.087964

2005-03-28

$0.095928

2004-09-27

$0.095562

2004-03-26

$0.089338

2003-09-25

$0.087076

2003-03-26

$0.070856

2002-09-25

$0.064714

2002-03-26

$0.067082

2001-09-25

$0.0632

2001-03-27

$0.0572

2000-09-26

$0.0642

TOTDY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
TOTDY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TOTDY

Stock not rated.

TOTDY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.22%

13.80%

3years

TOTDY

News
TOTDY

Research
TOTDY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TOTDY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

TOTDY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4116

Unknown

Unknown

2019-09-27

2019-12-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4153

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-28

2019-06-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3957

Unknown

Unknown

2018-09-27

2018-12-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3276

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-29

2018-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3190

Unknown

Unknown

2017-09-28

2017-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3105

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-30

2017-06-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2966

Unknown

Unknown

2016-09-29

2016-12-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3181

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-30

2016-06-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2436

Unknown

Unknown

2015-09-29

2015-12-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2066

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-30

2015-06-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2195

Unknown

Unknown

2014-09-29

2014-12-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2534

Unknown

Unknown

2014-03-28

2014-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1939

Unknown

Unknown

2013-09-27

2013-12-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1611

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-28

2013-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1457

Unknown

Unknown

2012-09-27

2012-12-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1254

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-29

2012-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1287

Unknown

Unknown

2011-09-29

2011-12-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1252

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-30

2011-06-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1187

Unknown

Unknown

2010-09-29

2010-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1092

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-30

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1150

Unknown

Unknown

2009-09-29

2009-12-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1018

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-30

2009-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1046

Unknown

2008-09-25

2008-09-29

2008-12-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1317

Unknown

2008-03-26

2008-03-28

2008-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1271

Unknown

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1070

Unknown

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1117

Unknown

2006-10-02

2006-09-29

2006-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0926

Unknown

2006-03-28

2006-03-30

2006-07-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0880

Unknown

2005-09-27

2005-09-29

2005-12-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0959

Unknown

2005-03-28

2005-03-30

2005-07-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0956

Unknown

2004-09-27

2004-09-29

2004-12-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0893

Unknown

2004-03-26

2004-03-30

2004-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0871

Unknown

2003-09-25

2003-09-29

2003-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0709

Unknown

2003-03-26

2003-03-28

2003-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0647

Unknown

2002-09-25

2002-09-27

2002-12-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0671

Unknown

2002-03-26

2002-03-28

2002-07-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0632

Unknown

2001-09-25

2001-09-27

2001-12-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0572

Unknown

2001-03-27

2001-03-29

2001-07-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0642

Unknown

2000-09-26

2000-09-28

2000-12-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

TOTDY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X