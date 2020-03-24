Best Dividend Stocks
iShares MSCI Kokusai

Stock

TOK

Price as of:

$52.65 +2.86 +5.74%

Industry

Other

TOK

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.42%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.27

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get TOK DARS™ Rating

TOK

Daily Snapshot

Price

$52.65

Quote Time

Today's Volume

4,572

Open Price

$52.61

Day's Range

$52.2 - $52.91

Previous Close

$49.79

52 week low / high

$49.06 - $76.43

Percent off 52 week high

-31.11%

TOK

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TOK has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

TOK

Compare TOK to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

TOK

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TOK’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.636808

2019-06-17

$0.869854

2018-12-18

$0.633537

2018-06-19

$0.958065

2017-12-19

$0.746481

2017-06-20

$0.931527

2016-12-21

$0.671825

2016-06-22

$0.720794

2015-12-21

$0.736644

2015-06-25

$0.825599

2014-12-17

$0.546504

2014-06-25

$0.882039

2013-12-18

$0.58472

2013-06-27

$0.670902

2012-12-18

$0.496798

2012-06-21

$0.593247

2011-12-20

$0.427068

2011-06-22

$0.529345

2010-12-21

$0.39024

2010-06-23

$0.4379

2009-12-22

$0.182293

2009-06-23

$0.731053

2008-12-23

$0.138526

2008-06-25

$0.1733

TOK

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TOK

Stock not rated.

TOK

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-8.78%

-15.47%

0years

TOK

TOK

TOK

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TOK

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

TOK

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6368

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8699

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6335

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9581

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7465

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9315

2017-06-19

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6718

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7208

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7366

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8256

2015-06-24

2015-06-25

2015-06-29

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5465

2014-12-16

2014-12-17

2014-12-19

2014-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8820

2014-06-24

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5847

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6709

2013-06-26

2013-06-27

2013-07-01

2013-07-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4968

2012-12-17

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5932

2012-06-20

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4271

2011-12-19

2011-12-20

2011-12-22

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5293

2011-06-21

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3902

2010-12-20

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4379

2010-06-22

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1823

2009-12-21

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7311

2009-06-22

2009-06-23

2009-06-25

2009-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1385

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1733

2008-06-24

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

TOK

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

