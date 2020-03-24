Best Dividend Stocks
Tomra Systems ASA - ADR

Stock

TMRAY

Price as of:

$22.91 -1.15 -5.17%

Industry

Other

TMRAY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.24%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.29

Paid Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

44.60%

EPS $0.64

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get TMRAY DARS™ Rating

TMRAY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$22.91

Quote Time

Today's Volume

632

Open Price

$22.91

Day's Range

$22.91 - $22.91

Previous Close

$21.1

52 week low / high

$20.84 - $35.7

Percent off 52 week high

-40.90%

TMRAY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TMRAY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

TMRAY

Compare TMRAY to Popular Screens

TMRAY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TMRAY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-05-16

$0.228645

2019-05-16

$0.285805

2018-04-25

$0.290252

2017-04-28

$0.243582

2016-04-26

$0.140727

2015-04-23

$0.19431

2014-05-01

$0.227625

2013-04-23

$0.214658

2012-04-30

$0.179327

2011-04-29

$0.109729

2010-04-22

$0.091362

2009-04-22

$0.075718

2008-04-24

$0.0879

2007-04-13

$0.06688

2006-05-01

$0.05705

2005-04-15

$0.2870126

2004-04-20

$0.0429934

2003-04-25

$0.0372611

2002-04-15

$0.0238248

2001-04-17

$0.218273

TMRAY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TMRAY

Stock not rated.

TMRAY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

5.47%

-44.44%

3years

TMRAY

News
TMRAY

Research
TMRAY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TMRAY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

TMRAY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2858

Unknown

2019-05-16

2019-05-17

2019-05-30

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2286

Unknown

2019-05-16

2019-05-17

2019-05-30

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.2903

Unknown

2018-04-25

2018-04-26

2018-05-18

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2436

Unknown

2017-04-28

2017-05-02

2017-05-22

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1407

Unknown

2016-04-26

2016-04-28

2016-05-19

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1943

Unknown

2015-04-23

2015-04-27

2015-05-15

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2276

Unknown

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-23

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2147

Unknown

2013-04-23

2013-04-25

2013-05-13

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1793

Unknown

2012-04-30

2012-05-02

2012-05-21

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1097

Unknown

2011-04-29

2011-05-03

2011-05-23

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0914

Unknown

2010-04-22

2010-04-26

2010-05-14

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0757

Unknown

2009-04-22

2009-04-24

2009-05-15

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0879

Unknown

2008-04-24

2008-04-28

2008-05-19

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0669

Unknown

2007-04-13

2007-04-17

2007-05-10

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0571

Unknown

2006-05-01

2006-05-03

2006-05-30

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2870

Unknown

2005-04-15

2005-04-19

2005-05-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0430

Unknown

2004-04-20

2004-04-22

2004-05-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0373

Unknown

2003-04-25

2003-04-29

2003-05-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0238

Unknown

2002-04-15

2002-04-17

2002-05-16

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2183

Unknown

2001-04-17

2001-04-19

2001-05-15

Income

Regular

Annual

TMRAY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X