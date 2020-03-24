Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Stock

TMF

Price as of:

$40.05 -2.39 -5.54%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (TMF)

TMF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.63%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.20

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get TMF DARS™ Rating

TMF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$40.05

Quote Time

Today's Volume

445,722

Open Price

$39.95

Day's Range

$39.26 - $40.47

Previous Close

$43.03

52 week low / high

$19.54 - $58.3

Percent off 52 week high

-30.12%

TMF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TMF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

TMF

Compare TMF to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade TMF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
TMF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TMF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-23

$0.05045

2019-09-24

$0.05898

2019-06-25

$0.06672

2019-03-19

$0.06771

2018-12-27

$0.09721

2018-09-25

$0.05666

2018-06-19

$0.10424

2018-03-20

$0.03021

2017-12-19

$0.07197

2017-06-20

$0.01836

2013-09-17

$0.00485

2013-06-18

$0.007366875

2013-03-19

$0.00337125

2012-12-18

$0.004595625

2012-03-21

$0.002966875

2011-12-13

$0.031184375

2010-12-22

$0.01826875

2010-12-14

$0.004818125

2010-12-14

$0.05689

2010-09-22

$0.00673

2010-06-22

$0.01377875

2010-03-23

$0.009773125

2009-12-22

$0.017625625

2009-11-20

$0.2622825

2009-09-22

$0.019826875

2009-06-23

$0.004066875

TMF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
TMF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TMF

Stock not rated.

TMF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

30.73%

-17.25%

0years

TMF

News
TMF

Research
TMF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TMF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

TMF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0505

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2019-12-24

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0590

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0677

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0972

2018-12-24

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2019-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0567

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1042

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0302

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0720

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0184

2017-06-19

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0049

2013-09-16

2013-09-17

2013-09-19

2013-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0074

2013-06-17

2013-06-18

2013-06-20

2013-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0034

2013-03-18

2013-03-19

2013-03-21

2013-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0046

2012-12-17

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0030

2012-03-20

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

2012-03-28

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0312

2011-12-12

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-20

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0183

2010-12-21

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0569

2010-12-13

2010-12-14

2010-12-16

2010-12-22

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0048

2010-12-13

2010-12-14

2010-12-16

2010-12-22

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0067

2010-09-21

2010-09-22

2010-09-24

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0138

2010-06-21

2010-06-22

2010-06-24

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0098

2010-03-22

2010-03-23

2010-03-25

2010-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0176

2009-12-21

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2623

2009-11-19

2009-11-20

2009-11-24

2009-11-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0198

2009-09-21

2009-09-22

2009-09-24

2009-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0041

2009-06-22

2009-06-23

2009-06-25

2009-06-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

TMF

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X