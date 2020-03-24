Best Dividend Stocks
FlexShares Mstar Emrg Mkts Fct Tl Idx

Stock

TLTE

Price as of:

$36.23 -1.0 -2.84%

Industry

Other

FlexShares Mstar Emrg Mkts Fct Tl Idx (TLTE)

TLTE

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.77%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.27

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get TLTE DARS™ Rating

TLTE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$36.23

Quote Time

Today's Volume

5,039

Open Price

$36.33

Day's Range

$36.23 - $36.38

Previous Close

$34.22

52 week low / high

$33.83 - $55.32

Percent off 52 week high

-38.14%

TLTE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TLTE has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

TLTE

Compare TLTE to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
TLTE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TLTE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-20

$0.067572

2019-12-20

$0.485672

2019-09-20

$0.710495

2019-06-21

$0.489127

2019-03-15

$0.02828

2018-12-21

$0.226752

2018-09-24

$0.753667

2018-06-18

$0.374172

2018-03-19

$0.092413

2017-12-21

$0.36256

2017-09-18

$0.684733

2017-06-19

$0.216146

2016-12-22

$0.318916

2016-09-19

$0.437103

2016-06-20

$0.256979

2016-03-21

$0.042217

2015-12-23

$0.835386

2014-12-29

$1.000546

2013-12-27

$0.430062

2012-12-27

$0.05195

TLTE's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

TLTE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TLTE

Stock not rated.

TLTE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-40.19%

-84.23%

4years

TLTE

News
TLTE

Research
TLTE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TLTE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

TLTE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0676

2020-03-19

2020-03-20

2020-03-23

2020-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4857

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2019-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7105

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4891

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0283

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2268

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7537

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3742

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0924

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3626

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6847

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2161

2017-06-16

2017-06-19

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3189

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4371

2016-09-16

2016-09-19

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2570

2016-06-17

2016-06-20

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0422

2016-03-18

2016-03-21

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8354

2015-12-22

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0005

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4301

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-03

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0520

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-03

Income

Regular

Annual

TLTE

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

