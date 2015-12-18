Best Dividend Stocks
iShares Barclays TIPS Bond Fund

Stock

TIP

Price as of:

$118.02 +2.18 +1.88%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

iShares Barclays TIPS Bond Fund (TIP)

TIP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get TIP DARS™ Rating

TIP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$118.02

Quote Time

Today's Volume

332,785

Open Price

$117.35

Day's Range

$117.0 - $118.11

Previous Close

$118.04

52 week low / high

$107.37 - $123.16

Percent off 52 week high

-4.16%

TIP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TIP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

TIP

TIP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TIP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-03

$0.126731

2019-12-19

$0.10851

2019-12-02

$0.104275

2019-11-01

$0.019816

2019-10-01

$0.196375

2019-09-03

$0.059477

2019-08-01

$0.270096

2019-07-01

$0.611539

2019-06-03

$0.639222

2019-05-01

$0.034818

2018-12-18

$0.184212

2018-12-03

$0.155427

2018-11-01

$0.09139

2018-10-01

$0.10147

2018-09-04

$0.385683

2018-08-01

$0.467784

2018-07-02

$0.43097

2018-06-01

$0.335747

2018-05-01

$0.499086

2018-04-02

$0.292376

2018-02-01

$0.021308

2017-12-21

$0.155548

2017-12-01

$0.50108

2017-11-01

$0.217685

2017-10-02

$0.047832

2017-09-01

$0.23664

2017-08-01

$0.217287

2017-07-03

$0.291855

2017-06-01

$0.258491

2017-05-01

$0.284054

2017-04-03

$0.155135

2016-12-01

$0.243722

2016-09-01

$0.418042

2016-08-01

$0.461026

2016-07-01

$0.511857

2016-06-01

$0.036057

2015-10-01

$0.061667

2015-09-01

$0.307693

2014-12-01

$0.060071

2014-09-02

$0.193941

2014-08-01

$0.355493

2014-07-01

$0.343759

2014-06-02

$0.654678

2014-05-01

$0.258218

2013-12-02

$0.09001

2013-11-01

$0.117811

2013-10-01

$0.047348

2013-09-03

$0.103

2013-08-01

$0.07

2013-07-01

$0.14891

2013-06-03

$0.293024

2013-05-01

$0.311198

2013-04-01

$0.080348

2012-12-26

$0.008589

2012-12-03

$0.485277

2012-11-01

$0.291637

2012-07-02

$0.353489

2012-06-01

$0.804339

2012-05-01

$0.42612

2012-04-02

$0.323659

2011-12-01

$0.240626

2011-11-01

$0.360026

2011-10-03

$0.172977

2011-09-01

$0.010181

2011-08-01

$0.581334

2011-07-01

$0.754884

2011-06-01

$1.049297

2011-05-02

$0.593852

2011-04-01

$0.582101

2011-03-01

$0.274385

2011-02-01

$0.164105

2010-12-28

$0.262642

2010-12-01

$0.178628

2010-11-01

$0.254839

2010-10-01

$0.135371

2010-09-01

$0.030086

2010-08-02

$0.192104

2010-07-01

$0.280619

2010-06-01

$0.541399

2010-05-03

$0.163314

2010-04-01

$0.441509

2010-03-01

$0.00445

2010-02-01

$0.208085

2009-12-29

$0.238863

2009-12-01

$0.208011

2009-11-02

$0.342115

2009-10-01

$0.04744

2009-09-01

$0.92041

2009-08-03

$0.429155

2009-07-01

$0.388752

2009-06-01

$0.3707

2009-05-01

$0.622576

2009-04-01

$0.474

2008-10-01

$0.8

2008-09-02

$0.81537

2008-08-01

$0.934118

2008-07-01

$0.72676

2008-06-02

$0.82552

2008-05-01

$0.4438

2008-04-01

$0.63187

2008-03-03

$0.51635

2008-02-01

$0.56075

2007-12-27

$0.531157

2007-12-03

$0.42522

2007-11-01

$0.31983

2007-10-01

$0.415364

2007-09-04

$0.439555

2007-08-01

$0.444761

2007-07-02

$0.437098

2007-06-01

$0.446547

2007-05-01

$0.385618

2007-04-02

$0.369077

2007-03-01

$0.278135

2006-11-01

$0.562758

2006-10-02

$0.455572

2006-09-01

$0.571798

2006-08-01

$0.561714

2006-07-03

$0.556346

2006-06-01

$0.554191

2006-05-01

$0.494944

2006-04-03

$0.514646

2005-12-28

$0.375772

2005-12-01

$1.19

2005-11-01

$0.432125

2005-10-03

$0.312567

2005-09-01

$0.417334

2005-08-01

$0.672525

2005-07-01

$0.687235

2005-06-01

$0.612

2005-05-02

$0.41942

2005-04-01

$0.296702

2005-02-01

$0.16226

2004-12-31

$0.57537

2004-12-01

$0.27268

2004-11-01

$0.167719

2004-09-01

$0.425729

2004-08-02

$0.539806

2004-07-01

$0.411542

TIP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
TIP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TIP

Stock not rated.

TIP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

-100.00%

0years

TIP

News
TIP

Research
TIP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TIP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

TIP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2020-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1267

2020-01-31

2020-02-03

2020-02-04

2020-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1085

2019-12-18

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2019-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1043

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0198

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1964

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0595

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2701

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6115

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6392

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0348

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1842

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1554

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0914

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1015

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3857

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4678

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4310

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3357

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4991

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2924

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0213

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1555

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5011

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2177

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0478

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2366

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2173

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2919

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2585

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2841

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1551

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2437

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4180

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4610

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5119

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0361

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0617

2015-09-30

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3077

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0601

2014-11-28

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1939

2014-08-29

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3555

2014-07-31

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3438

2014-06-30

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6547

2014-05-30

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2582

2014-04-30

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2013-11-29

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1178

2013-10-31

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0473

2013-09-30

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1030

2013-08-30

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2013-07-31

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1489

2013-06-28

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

2013-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2930

2013-05-31

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3112

2013-04-30

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0803

2013-03-28

2013-04-01

2013-04-03

2013-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0086

2012-12-24

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2013-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4853

2012-11-30

2012-12-03

2012-12-05

2012-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2916

2012-10-31

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3535

2012-06-29

2012-07-02

2012-07-05

2012-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.8043

2012-05-31

2012-06-01

2012-06-05

2012-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4261

2012-04-30

2012-05-01

2012-05-03

2012-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3237

2012-03-30

2012-04-02

2012-04-04

2012-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2406

2011-11-30

2011-12-01

2011-12-05

2011-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3600

2011-10-31

2011-11-01

2011-11-03

2011-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1730

2011-09-30

2011-10-03

2011-10-05

2011-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0102

2011-08-31

2011-09-01

2011-09-06

2011-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5813

2011-07-29

2011-08-01

2011-08-03

2011-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.7549

2011-06-30

2011-07-01

2011-07-06

2011-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$1.0493

2011-05-31

2011-06-01

2011-06-03

2011-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5939

2011-04-29

2011-05-02

2011-05-04

2011-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5821

2011-03-31

2011-04-01

2011-04-05

2011-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2744

2011-02-28

2011-03-01

2011-03-03

2011-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1641

2011-01-31

2011-02-01

2011-02-03

2011-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2626

2010-12-27

2010-12-28

2010-12-30

2011-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1786

2010-11-30

2010-12-01

2010-12-03

2010-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2548

2010-10-29

2010-11-01

2010-11-03

2010-11-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1354

2010-09-30

2010-10-01

2010-10-05

2010-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0301

2010-08-31

2010-09-01

2010-09-03

2010-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1921

2010-07-30

2010-08-02

2010-08-04

2010-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2806

2010-06-30

2010-07-01

2010-07-06

2010-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5414

2010-05-28

2010-06-01

2010-06-03

2010-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1633

2010-04-30

2010-05-03

2010-05-05

2010-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4415

2010-03-31

2010-04-01

2010-04-06

2010-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0045

2010-02-26

2010-03-01

2010-03-03

2010-03-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2081

2010-01-29

2010-02-01

2010-02-03

2010-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2389

2009-12-28

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2080

2009-11-30

2009-12-01

2009-12-03

2009-12-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3421

2009-10-30

2009-11-02

2009-11-04

2009-11-06

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0474

2009-09-30

2009-10-01

2009-10-05

2009-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.9204

2009-08-31

2009-09-01

2009-09-03

2009-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4292

2009-07-31

2009-08-03

2009-08-05

2009-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3888

2009-06-30

2009-07-01

2009-07-06

2009-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3707

2009-05-29

2009-06-01

2009-06-03

2009-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6226

2009-04-30

2009-05-01

2009-05-05

2009-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4740

2009-03-31

2009-04-01

2009-04-03

2009-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.8000

Unknown

2008-10-01

2008-10-03

2008-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.8154

Unknown

2008-09-02

2008-09-04

2008-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.9341

Unknown

2008-08-01

2008-08-05

2008-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.7268

Unknown

2008-07-01

2008-07-03

2008-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.8255

Unknown

2008-06-02

2008-06-04

2008-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4438

Unknown

2008-05-01

2008-05-05

2008-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6319

Unknown

2008-04-01

2008-04-03

2008-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5164

Unknown

2008-03-03

2008-03-05

2008-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5608

Unknown

2008-02-01

2008-02-05

2008-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5312

Unknown

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4252

Unknown

2007-12-03

2007-12-05

2007-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3198

Unknown

2007-11-01

2007-11-05

2007-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4154

Unknown

2007-10-01

2007-10-03

2007-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4396

Unknown

2007-09-04

2007-09-06

2007-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4448

Unknown

2007-08-01

2007-08-03

2007-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4371

Unknown

2007-07-02

2007-07-05

2007-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4465

Unknown

2007-06-01

2007-06-05

2007-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3856

Unknown

2007-05-01

2007-05-03

2007-05-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3691

Unknown

2007-04-02

2007-04-04

2007-04-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2781

Unknown

2007-03-01

2007-03-05

2007-03-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2007-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2007-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2006-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5628

Unknown

2006-11-01

2006-11-03

2006-11-07

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4556

Unknown

2006-10-02

2006-10-04

2006-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5718

Unknown

2006-09-01

2006-09-06

2006-09-08

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.5617

Unknown

2006-08-01

2006-08-03

2006-08-07

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.5563

Unknown

2006-07-03

2006-07-06

2006-07-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.5542

Unknown

2006-06-01

2006-06-05

2006-06-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4949

Unknown

2006-05-01

2006-05-03

2006-05-05

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.5146

Unknown

2006-04-03

2006-04-05

2006-04-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2006-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2006-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3758

Unknown

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-06

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$1.1900

Unknown

2005-12-01

2005-12-05

2005-12-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4321

Unknown

2005-11-01

2005-11-03

2005-11-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3126

Unknown

2005-10-03

2005-10-05

2005-10-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4173

Unknown

2005-09-01

2005-09-06

2005-09-08

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.6725

Unknown

2005-08-01

2005-08-03

2005-08-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.6872

Unknown

2005-07-01

2005-07-06

2005-07-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.6120

Unknown

2005-06-01

2005-06-03

2005-06-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4194

Unknown

2005-05-02

2005-05-04

2005-05-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2967

Unknown

2005-04-01

2005-04-05

2005-04-07

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1623

Unknown

2005-02-01

2005-02-03

2005-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5754

Unknown

2004-12-31

2005-01-04

2005-01-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2727

Unknown

2004-12-01

2004-12-03

2004-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1677

Unknown

2004-11-01

2004-11-03

2004-11-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4257

Unknown

2004-09-01

2004-09-03

2004-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5398

Unknown

2004-08-02

2004-08-04

2004-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4115

Unknown

2004-07-01

2004-07-06

2004-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

TIP

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

