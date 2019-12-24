Best Dividend Stocks
Top Glove Corporation Bhd - ADR

Stock

TGLVY

Price as of:

$4.61 -0.04 -0.86%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Top Glove Corporation Bhd - ADR (TGLVY)

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.34%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.06

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get TGLVY DARS™ Rating

Daily Snapshot

Price

$4.61

Quote Time

Today's Volume

664

Open Price

$4.61

Day's Range

$4.61 - $4.61

Previous Close

$4.65

52 week low / high

$4.08 - $5.3

Percent off 52 week high

-13.02%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TGLVY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade TGLVY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TGLVY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-07-01

$0.029255

2019-01-09

$0.041617

2018-07-03

$0.029635

2018-01-10

$0.037247

2017-06-29

$0.02394

2017-01-05

$0.032787

2016-06-28

$0.025813

2016-01-08

$0.055062

2015-06-29

$0.017954

2015-01-09

$0.02122075

2014-06-30

$0.01888425

2014-01-07

$0.0231455

2013-06-27

$0.01744375

2013-01-08

$0.02228925

2012-06-28

$0.0188695

2012-01-06

$0.01532175

2011-06-30

$0.013226

2010-12-22

$0.024125

2010-06-30

$0.03550625

2008-02-13

$0.0141475

2007-08-20

$0.0101325

2007-02-13

$0.005155625

2007-02-13

$0.008475

2006-08-22

$0.01108

TGLVY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TGLVY

Stock not rated.

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-10.23%

-12.52%

1years

News
Research
Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0293

Unknown

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0416

Unknown

2019-01-09

2019-01-10

2019-02-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0296

Unknown

2018-07-03

2018-07-05

2018-07-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0372

Unknown

2018-01-10

2018-01-11

2018-02-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0239

Unknown

2017-06-29

2017-07-03

2017-07-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0328

Unknown

2017-01-05

2017-01-09

2017-02-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0258

Unknown

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0551

Unknown

2016-01-08

2016-01-12

2016-02-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0180

Unknown

2015-06-29

2015-07-01

2015-07-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0212

Unknown

2015-01-09

2015-01-13

2015-02-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0189

Unknown

2014-06-30

2014-07-02

2014-07-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0231

Unknown

2014-01-07

2014-01-09

2014-02-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0174

Unknown

2013-06-27

2013-07-01

2013-07-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0223

Unknown

2013-01-08

2013-01-10

2013-02-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0189

Unknown

2012-06-28

2012-07-02

2012-07-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0153

Unknown

2012-01-06

2012-01-10

2012-01-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0132

Unknown

2011-06-30

2011-07-05

2011-08-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0241

Unknown

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2011-01-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0355

Unknown

2010-06-30

2010-07-02

2010-08-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-09-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-09-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0141

Unknown

2008-02-13

2008-02-14

2008-03-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0101

Unknown

2007-08-20

2007-08-22

2007-09-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0085

Unknown

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-03-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0052

Unknown

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-03-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0111

Unknown

2006-08-22

2006-08-24

2006-09-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

