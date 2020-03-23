Best Dividend Stocks
Telenor ASA - ADR

Stock

TELNY

Price as of:

$12.82 -0.6 -4.47%

Industry

Other

Dividend Stocks

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Telenor ASA - ADR (TELNY)

TELNY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

6.32%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.87

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

80.62%

EPS $1.08

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get TELNY DARS™ Rating

TELNY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$12.82

Quote Time

Today's Volume

110,300

Open Price

$13.01

Day's Range

$12.61 - $13.27

Previous Close

$13.42

52 week low / high

$12.61 - $22.27

Percent off 52 week high

-42.43%

TELNY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TELNY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

TELNY

Compare TELNY to Popular Screens

Click here to learn more.

TELNY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TELNY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-10

$0.4372014

2019-05-08

$0.501475

2018-10-18

$0.466094

2018-05-03

$0.51642

2017-10-27

$0.426782

2017-05-10

$0.511923

2016-11-02

$0.415864

2016-05-11

$0.482177

2015-10-30

$0.40113666666666664

2015-05-20

$0.4898673333333333

2014-05-15

$1.1711166666666666

2013-05-20

$1.0241003333333334

2012-05-18

$0.8184643333333333

2011-05-20

$0.7042773333333333

2010-05-21

$0.37844333333333335

2008-05-12

$0.6772233333333333

2006-05-24

$0.32245033333333334

2005-05-18

$0.23212666666666668

2004-05-04

$0.14556

2003-05-06

$0.06675333333333333

2002-05-06

$0.0372

2001-05-08

$0.0275

TELNY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

TELNY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TELNY

Stock not rated.

TELNY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-2.34%

-6.85%

0years

TELNY

News
TELNY

Research
TELNY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TELNY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

TELNY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4372

Unknown

2019-10-10

2019-10-11

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5015

Unknown

2019-05-08

2019-05-09

2019-05-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4661

Unknown

2018-10-18

2018-10-19

2018-11-08

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5164

Unknown

2018-05-03

2018-05-04

2018-05-22

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4268

Unknown

2017-10-27

2017-10-30

2017-11-14

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5119

Unknown

2017-05-10

2017-05-12

2017-06-01

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4159

Unknown

2016-11-02

2016-11-04

2016-11-28

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4822

Unknown

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-06-03

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4011

Unknown

2015-10-30

2015-11-03

2015-11-19

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4899

Unknown

2015-05-20

2015-05-22

2015-06-10

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.1711

Unknown

2014-05-15

2014-05-19

2014-06-04

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.0241

Unknown

2013-05-20

2013-05-22

2013-06-06

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.8185

Unknown

2012-05-18

2012-05-22

2012-06-11

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.7043

Unknown

2011-05-20

2011-05-24

2011-06-22

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3784

Unknown

2010-05-21

2010-05-25

2010-06-11

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-05-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.6772

Unknown

2008-05-12

2008-05-14

2008-05-30

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3225

Unknown

2006-05-24

2006-05-26

2006-06-15

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2321

Unknown

2005-05-18

2005-05-20

2005-08-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.1456

Unknown

2004-05-04

2004-05-06

2004-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0668

Unknown

2003-05-06

2003-05-08

2003-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0372

Unknown

2002-05-06

2002-05-08

2002-06-05

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0275

Unknown

2001-05-08

2001-05-10

2001-06-05

Income

Regular

Annual

TELNY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

