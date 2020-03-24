Best Dividend Stocks
Flexshares Trust

Stock

TDTT

Price as of:

$24.38 +0.48 +2.02%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Flexshares Trust (TDTT)

TDTT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get TDTT DARS™ Rating

TDTT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$24.38

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,520

Open Price

$24.35

Day's Range

$24.26 - $24.43

Previous Close

$24.25

52 week low / high

$23.1 - $25.29

Percent off 52 week high

-4.11%

TDTT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TDTT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

TDTT

Compare TDTT to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Trade TDTT's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
TDTT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TDTT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-20

$0.061131

2019-12-02

$0.023576

2019-11-01

$0.003718

2019-10-01

$0.046647

2019-09-03

$0.009969

2019-08-01

$0.05603

2019-07-01

$0.135501

2019-06-03

$0.134851

2018-12-21

$0.050282

2018-12-03

$0.033199

2018-11-01

$0.018182

2018-10-01

$0.005175

2018-09-04

$0.043273

2018-08-01

$0.11567

2018-07-02

$0.099451

2018-06-01

$0.058012

2018-05-01

$0.110444

2018-04-02

$0.057748

2017-12-21

$0.034015

2017-12-01

$0.123334

2017-11-01

$0.044094

2017-09-01

$0.015177

2017-08-01

$0.013353

2017-07-03

$0.063771

2017-06-01

$0.010382

2017-05-01

$0.066778

2017-04-03

$0.08678

2016-12-22

$0.020691

2016-12-01

$0.046901

2016-09-01

$0.069513

2016-08-01

$0.086939

2016-07-01

$0.024628

2014-12-29

$0.018479

2014-12-01

$0.000614

2014-09-02

$0.019642

2014-08-01

$0.056855

2014-07-01

$0.052057

2014-06-02

$0.059428

2013-06-03

$0.047957

2012-12-27

$0.000358

2012-12-27

$0.006136

2012-12-03

$0.047971

2012-07-02

$0.071699

2012-06-01

$0.115718

2011-12-28

$0.002012

2011-12-28

$0.033275

2011-12-01

$0.011295

2011-11-01

$0.022252

TDTT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
TDTT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TDTT

Stock not rated.

TDTT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

-100.00%

0years

TDTT

News
TDTT

Research
TDTT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TDTT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

TDTT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2020-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2020-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0611

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2019-12-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0236

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0037

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0466

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0100

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1355

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1349

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0503

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0332

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0182

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0052

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0433

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1157

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0995

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1104

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0577

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1233

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0441

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0152

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0134

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0638

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0104

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0668

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0868

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0207

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0469

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0869

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0246

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0185

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0006

2014-11-28

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0196

2014-08-29

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0569

2014-07-31

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0521

2014-06-30

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0594

2014-05-30

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2013-05-31

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0061

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-03

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0004

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-03

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2012-11-30

2012-12-03

2012-12-05

2012-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0717

2012-06-29

2012-07-02

2012-07-05

2012-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1157

2012-05-31

2012-06-01

2012-06-05

2012-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0333

2011-12-27

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-05

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0020

2011-12-27

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0113

2011-11-30

2011-12-01

2011-12-05

2011-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0223

2011-10-31

2011-11-01

2011-11-03

2011-11-07

Initial

Regular

Monthly

TDTT

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

