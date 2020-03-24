Best Dividend Stocks
Flexshares Trust

Stock

TDTF

Price as of:

$25.66 +0.49 +1.96%

Industry

Other

TDTF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get TDTF DARS™ Rating

TDTF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$25.66

Quote Time

Today's Volume

241

Open Price

$25.66

Day's Range

$25.66 - $25.66

Previous Close

$25.55

52 week low / high

$23.44 - $26.67

Percent off 52 week high

-4.20%

TDTF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TDTF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

TDTF

Compare TDTF to Popular Screens

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Trade TDTF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

TDTF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TDTF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-20

$0.067117

2019-12-02

$0.024543

2019-11-01

$0.004386

2019-10-01

$0.04744

2019-09-03

$0.011765

2019-08-01

$0.056593

2019-07-01

$0.135284

2019-06-03

$0.114166

2018-12-21

$0.055993

2018-12-03

$0.038431

2018-11-01

$0.021328

2018-10-01

$0.008808

2018-09-04

$0.046479

2018-08-01

$0.107302

2018-07-02

$0.098465

2018-06-01

$0.060489

2018-05-01

$0.113776

2018-04-02

$0.075514

2017-12-21

$0.044223

2017-12-01

$0.129505

2017-11-01

$0.057927

2017-09-01

$0.022499

2017-08-01

$0.020651

2017-07-03

$0.072614

2017-06-01

$0.019324

2017-05-01

$0.075958

2017-04-03

$0.106282

2016-12-22

$0.034216

2016-12-01

$0.055358

2016-09-01

$0.078745

2016-08-01

$0.096725

2016-07-01

$0.113078

2015-09-01

$0.051235

2014-12-01

$0.010289

2014-09-02

$0.033019

2014-08-01

$0.069881

2014-07-01

$0.064583

2014-06-02

$0.122738

2013-12-27

$0.010653

2013-06-03

$0.032004

2012-12-27

$0.001143

2012-12-27

$0.098635

2012-12-03

$0.049326

2012-07-02

$0.074429

2012-06-01

$0.133617

2012-05-01

$0.018537

2011-12-28

$0.009698

2011-12-01

$0.017072

2011-11-01

$0.026074

TDTF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

TDTF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TDTF

Stock not rated.

TDTF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

-100.00%

0years

TDTF

News
TDTF

Research
TDTF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TDTF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

TDTF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2020-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2020-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0671

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2019-12-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0245

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0044

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0474

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0118

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0566

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1353

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1142

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0384

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0213

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0088

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1073

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0985

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0605

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1138

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0442

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1295

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0579

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0225

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0207

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0726

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0193

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1063

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0342

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0554

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0787

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1131

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0512

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0103

2014-11-28

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2014-08-29

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0699

2014-07-31

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0646

2014-06-30

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1227

2014-05-30

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0107

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2013-05-31

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0986

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-03

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0011

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-03

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0493

2012-11-30

2012-12-03

2012-12-05

2012-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0744

2012-06-29

2012-07-02

2012-07-05

2012-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1336

2012-05-31

2012-06-01

2012-06-05

2012-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0185

2012-04-30

2012-05-01

2012-05-03

2012-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0097

2011-12-27

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-05

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0171

2011-11-30

2011-12-01

2011-12-05

2011-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0261

2011-10-31

2011-11-01

2011-11-03

2011-11-07

Initial

Regular

Monthly

TDTF

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

