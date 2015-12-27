Best Dividend Stocks
Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
First Trust Exchange Traded Fd VI (TDIV)

TDIV

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

3.93%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$1.29

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

TDIV

Daily Snapshot

Price

$33.41

Quote Time

Today's Volume

8,956

Open Price

$33.25

Day's Range

$33.1 - $33.59

Previous Close

$31.63

52 week low / high

$30.6 - $46.28

Percent off 52 week high

-31.63%

TDIV

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TDIV has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

TDIV

Compare TDIV to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Trade TDIV's Upcoming Dividend

TDIV

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TDIV’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.3236

2019-09-25

$0.2542

2019-06-14

$0.2281

2019-03-21

$0.1734

2018-12-18

$0.312

2018-09-14

$0.2084

2018-06-21

$0.2467

2018-03-22

$0.2163

2017-12-21

$0.1961

2017-09-21

$0.2104

2017-06-22

$0.2387

2017-03-23

$0.1541

2016-12-21

$0.1451

2016-09-21

$0.163

2016-06-22

$0.1771

2016-03-23

$0.2392

2015-12-23

$0.1423

2015-09-23

$0.2128

2015-06-24

$0.1656

2015-03-25

$0.1167

2014-12-23

$0.2184

2014-09-23

$0.1491

2014-06-24

$0.1509

2014-03-25

$0.2555

2013-12-18

$0.15

2013-09-20

$0.129

2013-06-21

$0.0702

2013-03-21

$0.2197

2012-12-21

$0.1651

2012-09-21

$0.0366

TDIV's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
TDIV

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TDIV

Stock not rated.

TDIV

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

17.43%

32.18%

0years

TDIV

News
TDIV

Research
TDIV

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TDIV

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

TDIV

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3236

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2542

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2281

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1734

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3120

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2084

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2467

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2163

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1961

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2104

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2387

2017-06-21

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1541

2017-03-22

2017-03-23

2017-03-27

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1451

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1630

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1771

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2392

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1423

2015-12-22

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2128

2015-09-22

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1656

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1167

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2184

2014-12-22

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1491

2014-09-22

2014-09-23

2014-09-25

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1509

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2555

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1290

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0702

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2197

Unknown

2013-03-21

2013-03-25

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1651

Unknown

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0366

Unknown

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Initial

Regular

Quarter

TDIV

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

