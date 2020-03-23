Best Dividend Stocks
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. 6.625% Sr Nt 3/31/2045

Stock

TDI

Price as of:

$16.0 -1.06 -6.21%

Industry

Other

TDI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

11.09%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.66

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


TDI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$16.0

Quote Time

Today's Volume

41,400

Open Price

$15.82

Day's Range

$15.32 - $16.65

Previous Close

$17.06

52 week low / high

$12.5 - $28.89

Percent off 52 week high

-44.62%

TDI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.4141

Dividend Shot Clock®

MAR 27

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.4141

2020-02-26

2020-03-27

2020-03-30

2020-03-31

Regular

$0.4141

2020-02-26

2020-06-26

2020-06-29

2020-06-30

Regular

TDI

Compare TDI to Popular Screens

Trade TDI's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

TDI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TDI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-06-26

$0.4140625

2020-03-27

$0.4140625

2019-12-27

$0.4140625

2019-09-26

$0.4140625

2019-06-27

$0.4140625

2019-03-28

$0.4140625

2018-12-27

$0.4140625

2018-09-27

$0.4140625

2018-06-28

$0.4140625

2018-03-28

$0.4140625

2017-12-28

$0.4140625

2017-09-28

$0.4140625

2017-06-27

$0.4140625

2017-03-28

$0.4140625

2016-12-28

$0.4140625

2016-09-27

$0.4140625

2016-06-27

$0.4140625

2016-03-28

$0.4140625

2015-12-28

$0.4140625

2015-09-25

$0.4140625

2015-06-25

$0.4140625

2015-03-26

$0.4140625

2014-12-26

$0.4140625

2014-09-25

$0.4140625

2014-06-25

$0.4140625

2014-03-26

$0.4140625

2013-12-26

$0.4140625

2013-09-25

$0.4140625

2013-06-26

$0.4140625

2013-03-26

$0.4140625

2012-12-26

$0.4140625

2012-09-26

$0.4140625

2012-06-27

$0.4140625

2012-03-27

$0.4140625

2011-12-28

$0.4140625

2011-09-27

$0.4140625

2011-06-27

$0.4140625

2011-03-28

$0.4140625

2010-12-28

$0.4140625

2010-09-27

$0.4140625

2010-06-25

$0.4140625

2010-03-26

$0.4140625

2009-12-28

$0.4140625

2009-09-25

$0.4140625

2009-06-25

$0.4140625

2009-03-26

$0.4140625

2008-12-26

$0.4140625

2008-09-25

$0.4140625

2008-06-25

$0.4140625

2008-03-26

$0.4140625

2007-12-26

$0.4140625

2007-09-26

$0.4140625

2007-06-27

$0.4140625

2007-03-28

$0.4140625

2006-12-26

$0.4140625

2006-09-27

$0.4140625

2006-06-27

$0.4140625

2006-03-28

$0.4140625

2005-12-27

$0.4140625

2005-09-27

$0.4140625

2005-06-27

$0.4140625

TDI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
TDI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TDI

Stock not rated.

TDI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

TDI

News
TDI

Research
TDI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TDI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

TDI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4141

2020-02-26

2020-06-26

2020-06-29

2020-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

2020-02-26

2020-03-27

2020-03-30

2020-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

2019-08-12

2019-12-27

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

2019-08-12

2019-09-26

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

2019-02-21

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

2019-02-21

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

2018-08-17

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

2018-08-17

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

2018-03-01

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

2018-03-01

2018-03-28

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

2017-05-31

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

2017-05-31

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

2017-05-31

2017-06-27

2017-06-29

2017-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

2017-01-09

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

2017-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

2016-08-24

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2016-12-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

2016-08-24

2016-09-27

2016-09-29

2016-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

2016-04-14

2016-06-27

2016-06-29

2016-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

2016-02-22

2016-03-28

2016-03-30

2016-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

2015-12-07

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

2015-12-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

2015-09-15

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

2015-03-11

2015-06-25

2015-06-29

2015-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

2015-03-09

2015-03-26

2015-03-30

2015-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

2014-12-05

2014-12-26

2014-12-30

2014-12-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

2014-08-25

2014-09-25

2014-09-29

2014-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

2014-04-23

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

2014-03-10

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

2014-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

2013-07-24

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

2013-12-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

2013-07-24

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

2013-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

2013-02-07

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

2013-01-28

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

2013-04-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

Unknown

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2012-12-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

Unknown

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

Unknown

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

Unknown

2012-03-27

2012-03-29

2012-03-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

Unknown

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

Unknown

2011-09-27

2011-09-29

2011-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

Unknown

2011-06-27

2011-06-29

2011-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

Unknown

2011-03-28

2011-03-30

2011-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

Unknown

2010-12-28

2010-12-30

2010-12-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

Unknown

2010-09-27

2010-09-29

2010-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

Unknown

2010-06-25

2010-06-29

2010-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

Unknown

2010-03-26

2010-03-30

2010-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

Unknown

2009-12-28

2009-12-30

2009-12-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

Unknown

2009-09-25

2009-09-29

2009-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

Unknown

2009-06-25

2009-06-29

2009-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

Unknown

2009-03-26

2009-03-30

2009-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

Unknown

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

2008-12-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

Unknown

2008-09-25

2008-09-29

2008-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

Unknown

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

2008-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

Unknown

2008-03-26

2008-03-28

2008-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

Unknown

2007-12-26

2007-12-28

2007-12-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

Unknown

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

Unknown

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-07-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

Unknown

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

Unknown

2006-12-26

2006-12-28

2006-12-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

Unknown

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

Unknown

2006-06-27

2006-06-29

2006-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

Unknown

2006-03-28

2006-03-30

2006-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

Unknown

2005-12-27

2005-12-29

2005-12-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

Unknown

2005-09-27

2005-09-29

2005-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4141

Unknown

2005-06-27

2005-06-29

2005-06-30

Initial, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

TDI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X