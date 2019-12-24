Best Dividend Stocks
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. 7.60% Nt Ser A due 12/01/2041

Stock

TDA

Price as of:

$25.08 +0.04 +0.16%

Industry

Other

TDA

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

5.87%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.47

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get TDA DARS™ Rating

TDA

Daily Snapshot

Price

$25.08

Quote Time

Today's Volume

3,000

Open Price

$25.06

Day's Range

$25.06 - $25.1

Previous Close

$25.04

52 week low / high

$17.89 - $25.87

Percent off 52 week high

-3.05%

TDA

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.3672

Dividend Shot Clock®

FEB 27

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.3672

2019-10-28

2020-02-27

2020-02-28

2020-03-02

Regular

Trade TDA's Upcoming Dividend

TDA

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TDA’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-27

$0.3671875

2019-11-27

$0.3671875

2019-08-29

$0.3671875

2019-05-30

$0.3671875

2019-02-27

$0.3671875

2018-11-29

$0.3671875

2018-08-30

$0.3671875

2018-05-30

$0.3671875

2018-02-27

$0.3671875

2017-11-29

$0.3671875

2017-08-29

$0.3671875

2017-05-26

$0.3671875

2017-02-24

$0.3671875

2016-11-28

$0.3671875

2016-08-29

$0.3671875

2016-05-26

$0.3671875

2016-02-25

$0.3671875

2015-11-25

$0.3671875

2015-08-27

$0.3671875

2015-05-27

$0.3671875

2015-02-25

$0.3671875

2014-11-25

$0.3671875

2014-08-27

$0.3671875

2014-05-28

$0.3671875

2014-02-26

$0.3671875

2013-11-26

$0.3671875

2013-08-28

$0.3671875

2013-05-29

$0.3671875

2013-02-26

$0.359028

2011-03-29

$0.475

2010-12-29

$0.475

2010-09-28

$0.475

2010-06-28

$0.475

2010-03-29

$0.475

2009-12-29

$0.475

2009-09-28

$0.475

2009-06-26

$0.475

2009-03-27

$0.475

2008-12-29

$0.475

2008-09-26

$0.475

2008-06-26

$0.475

2008-03-27

$0.475

2007-12-27

$0.475

2007-09-26

$0.475

2007-06-27

$0.475

2007-03-28

$0.475

2006-12-27

$0.475

2006-09-27

$0.475

2006-06-28

$0.475

2006-03-29

$0.475

2005-12-28

$0.475

2005-09-28

$0.475

2005-06-28

$0.475

2005-03-29

$0.475

2004-12-29

$0.475

2004-09-28

$0.475

2004-06-28

$0.475

2004-03-29

$0.475

2003-12-29

$0.475

2003-09-26

$0.475

2003-06-26

$0.475

2003-03-27

$0.475

2002-12-27

$0.475

2002-09-26

$0.475

2002-06-26

$0.475

2002-03-26

$0.475

TDA's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

TDA

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TDA

Stock not rated.

TDA

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

TDA

TDA

TDA

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TDA

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

TDA

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3672

2019-10-28

2020-02-27

2020-02-28

2020-03-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3672

2019-10-28

2019-11-27

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3672

2019-05-10

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3672

2019-05-10

2019-05-30

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3672

2018-11-14

2019-02-27

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3672

2018-11-14

2018-11-29

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3672

2018-05-22

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3672

2018-05-22

2018-05-30

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3672

2017-11-14

2018-02-27

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3672

2017-11-14

2017-11-29

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3672

2017-04-17

2017-08-29

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3672

2017-04-17

2017-05-26

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3672

2017-01-04

2017-02-24

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3672

2016-09-26

2016-11-28

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3672

2016-08-08

2016-08-29

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3672

2016-03-29

2016-05-26

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3672

2015-11-18

2016-02-25

2016-02-29

2016-03-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3672

2015-10-07

2015-11-25

2015-11-30

2015-12-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3672

2015-08-05

2015-08-27

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3672

2015-03-11

2015-05-27

2015-05-29

2015-06-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3672

2015-01-07

2015-02-25

2015-02-27

2015-03-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3672

2014-08-12

2014-11-25

2014-11-28

2014-12-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3672

2014-05-16

2014-08-27

2014-08-30

2014-09-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3672

2014-04-22

2014-05-28

2014-05-30

2014-06-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3672

2014-02-11

2014-02-26

2014-02-28

2014-03-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3672

2013-07-25

2013-11-26

2013-11-29

2013-12-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3672

2013-06-25

2013-08-28

2013-08-30

2013-09-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3672

2013-02-26

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

2013-06-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3590

Unknown

2013-02-26

2013-02-28

2013-03-01

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

Unknown

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-04-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

Unknown

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

Unknown

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

Unknown

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

Unknown

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

Unknown

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

Unknown

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

2009-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

Unknown

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

2009-07-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

Unknown

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

2009-04-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

Unknown

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

Unknown

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

2008-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

Unknown

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-07-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

Unknown

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

2008-04-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

Unknown

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

Unknown

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

Unknown

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-07-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

Unknown

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

Unknown

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

Unknown

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

Unknown

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

Unknown

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-04-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

Unknown

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

Unknown

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

2005-10-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

Unknown

2005-06-28

2005-06-30

2005-07-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

Unknown

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

2005-04-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

Unknown

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

Unknown

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

2004-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

Unknown

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-07-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

Unknown

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-04-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

Unknown

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

Unknown

2003-09-26

2003-09-30

2003-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

Unknown

2003-06-26

2003-06-30

2003-07-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

Unknown

2003-03-27

2003-03-31

2003-04-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

Unknown

2002-12-27

2002-12-31

2003-01-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

Unknown

2002-09-26

2002-09-30

2002-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

Unknown

2002-06-26

2002-06-28

2002-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

Unknown

2002-03-26

2002-03-28

2002-04-01

Initial

Regular

Quarter

TDA

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X