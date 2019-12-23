Best Dividend Stocks
Tiger Brands Ltd - ADR

Stock

TBLMY

Price as of:

$15.02 -0.3 -1.96%

Industry

Other

Tiger Brands Ltd - ADR (TBLMY)

TBLMY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.38%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.36

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

38.89%

EPS $0.93

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

TBLMY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$15.02

Quote Time

Today's Volume

300

Open Price

$15.02

Day's Range

$15.02 - $15.02

Previous Close

$15.32

52 week low / high

$13.36 - $20.32

Percent off 52 week high

-26.08%

TBLMY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TBLMY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

TBLMY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TBLMY's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-06-27

$0.181699

2019-01-10

$0.383697

2018-06-28

$0.197672

2018-01-11

$0.436514

2017-06-28

$0.209134

2017-01-11

$0.420073

2016-06-29

$0.188351

2016-01-13

$0.289043

2015-06-24

$0.212784

2015-01-07

$0.430312

2014-06-25

$0.243016

2014-01-08

$0.419041

2013-06-26

$0.24485

2013-01-09

$0.520508

2012-06-27

$0.287287

2012-01-11

$0.611227

2011-06-29

$0.394442

2011-01-12

$0.34814

2011-01-12

$0.339472

2010-07-07

$0.333667

2010-01-13

$0.59662

2009-06-30

$0.284726

2009-01-14

$0.505753

2008-07-01

$0.29539

2008-01-09

$0.23226

2008-01-09

$0.42902

2007-07-11

$0.28428

2007-01-10

$0.55496

2006-07-12

$0.23552

TBLMY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

TBLMY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TBLMY

Stock not rated.

TBLMY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-8.69%

-42.70%

2years

TBLMY

TBLMY

TBLMY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TBLMY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

TBLMY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1817

Unknown

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3837

Unknown

2019-01-10

2019-01-11

2019-01-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1977

Unknown

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4365

Unknown

2018-01-11

2018-01-12

2018-01-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2091

Unknown

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4201

Unknown

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-01-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1884

Unknown

2016-06-29

2016-07-01

2016-07-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2890

Unknown

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-01-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2128

Unknown

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-07-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4303

Unknown

2015-01-07

2015-01-09

2015-01-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2430

Unknown

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4190

Unknown

2014-01-08

2014-01-10

2014-01-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2449

Unknown

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5205

Unknown

2013-01-09

2013-01-11

2013-01-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2873

Unknown

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6112

Unknown

2012-01-11

2012-01-13

2012-01-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3944

Unknown

2011-06-29

2011-07-01

2011-07-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3395

Unknown

2011-01-12

2011-01-14

2011-01-27

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.3481

Unknown

2011-01-12

2011-01-14

2011-01-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3337

Unknown

2010-07-07

2010-07-09

2010-07-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5966

Unknown

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-01-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2847

Unknown

2009-06-30

2009-07-03

2009-07-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5058

Unknown

2009-01-14

2009-01-16

2009-01-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2954

Unknown

2008-07-01

2008-07-03

2008-07-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4290

Unknown

2008-01-09

2008-01-11

2008-01-24

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.2323

Unknown

2008-01-09

2008-01-11

2008-01-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2843

Unknown

2007-07-11

2007-07-13

2007-07-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5550

Unknown

2007-01-10

2007-01-12

2007-01-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2355

Unknown

2006-07-12

2006-07-14

2006-07-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

TBLMY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

