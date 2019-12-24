Best Dividend Stocks
Tate & Lyle plc - ADR

Stock

TATYY

Price as of:

$40.07 +0.03 +0.07%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.89%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.92

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

70.81%

EPS $2.71

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get TATYY DARS™ Rating

Daily Snapshot

Price

$40.07

Quote Time

Today's Volume

800

Open Price

$40.07

Day's Range

$40.07 - $40.07

Previous Close

$40.04

52 week low / high

$33.68 - $41.2

Percent off 52 week high

-2.74%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TATYY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade TATYY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TATYY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-06-20

$0.960963

2018-11-21

$0.399683

2018-06-21

$1.014044

2017-11-30

$0.418332

2017-06-28

$0.995281

2016-11-22

$0.369867

2016-06-29

$0.993697

2015-11-25

$0.433439

2015-06-30

$1.183936

2014-11-19

$0.485284

2014-06-25

$1.313332

2013-11-21

$0.492928

2013-06-26

$1.117024

2012-11-28

$0.454784

2012-06-27

$1.088014

2011-11-30

$0.417076

2011-06-29

$1.077891

2010-12-01

$0.39956

2010-06-23

$0.985284

2009-12-02

$0.413704

2009-06-30

$1.042922

2008-12-03

$0.391536

2008-07-01

$1.25389

2007-12-05

$0.49285

2007-06-27

$1.23313

2006-12-06

$0.46136

2006-06-28

$1.02576

2005-12-07

$0.39618

2005-07-06

$0.95012

2004-12-01

$0.4076

2004-07-07

$0.9389

2003-12-03

$0.3927

2003-07-09

$0.8013

2002-12-04

$0.3321

2002-07-10

$0.7335

2001-12-05

$0.2968

2000-12-06

$0.3029

TATYY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TATYY

Stock not rated.

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

12.12%

35.95%

2years

News
Research
Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.9610

Unknown

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-08-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3997

Unknown

2018-11-21

2018-11-23

2019-01-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0140

Unknown

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-08-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4183

Unknown

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2018-01-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9953

Unknown

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-08-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3699

Unknown

2016-11-22

2016-11-25

2017-01-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9937

Unknown

2016-06-29

2016-07-01

2016-08-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4334

Unknown

2015-11-25

2015-11-30

2016-01-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1839

Unknown

2015-06-30

2015-07-03

2015-08-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4853

Unknown

2014-11-19

2014-11-21

2015-01-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.3133

Unknown

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-08-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4929

Unknown

2013-11-21

2013-11-25

2014-01-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1170

Unknown

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-08-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4548

Unknown

2012-11-28

2012-11-30

2013-01-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0880

Unknown

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-08-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4171

Unknown

2011-11-30

2011-12-02

2012-01-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0779

Unknown

2011-06-29

2011-07-01

2011-08-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3996

Unknown

2010-12-01

2010-12-03

2011-01-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9853

Unknown

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

2010-08-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4137

Unknown

2009-12-02

2009-12-04

2010-01-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0429

Unknown

2009-06-30

2009-07-03

2009-08-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3915

Unknown

2008-12-03

2008-12-05

2009-01-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2539

Unknown

2008-07-01

2008-07-03

2008-08-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4929

Unknown

2007-12-05

2007-12-07

2008-01-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2331

Unknown

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-08-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4614

Unknown

2006-12-06

2006-12-08

2007-01-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0258

Unknown

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-08-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3962

Unknown

2005-12-07

2005-12-09

2006-01-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9501

Unknown

2005-07-06

2005-07-08

2005-08-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4076

Unknown

2004-12-01

2004-12-03

2005-01-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9389

Unknown

2004-07-07

2004-07-09

2004-08-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3927

Unknown

2003-12-03

2003-12-05

2004-01-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8013

Unknown

2003-07-09

2003-07-11

2003-08-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3321

Unknown

2002-12-04

2002-12-06

2003-01-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7335

Unknown

2002-07-10

2002-07-12

2002-08-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2968

Unknown

2001-12-05

2001-12-07

2002-01-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3029

Unknown

2000-12-06

2000-12-08

2001-01-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

TATYY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

