Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

SSgA Active ETF Trust

Stock

SYG

Price as of:

$73.53 +5.47 +8.04%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

SSgA Active ETF Trust (SYG)

SYG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.48%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.33

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SYG DARS™ Rating

SYG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$73.53

Quote Time

Today's Volume

3,500

Open Price

$72.13

Day's Range

$72.13 - $73.53

Previous Close

$68.06

52 week low / high

$66.92 - $97.36

Percent off 52 week high

-24.48%

SYG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SYG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SYG

Compare SYG to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.4 5.70% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.2 5.26% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 4.0 4.54% 48.08% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.44% 42.07% 20.51% 8
locked locked 3.4 4.21% 44.91% 16.45% 33
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade SYG's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
SYG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SYG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-20

$0.082273

2019-12-20

$0.252937

2019-09-20

$0.238461

2019-06-21

$0.321802

2019-03-15

$0.174991

2018-12-21

$0.195402

2018-12-21

$0.994131

2018-09-21

$0.258321

2018-06-15

$0.197188

2018-03-16

$0.11485

2017-12-27

$0.133306

2017-12-27

$0.129644

2017-09-29

$0.157479

2017-06-30

$0.158356

2017-03-31

$0.140211

2016-12-28

$0.1787

2016-09-30

$0.123199

2016-06-30

$0.148665

2016-03-31

$0.170177

2015-12-29

$0.149021

2015-12-29

$0.852233

2015-12-29

$0.369633

2015-09-30

$0.146307

2015-06-30

$0.165133

2015-03-31

$0.181174

2014-12-29

$0.18

2014-12-29

$1.89798

2014-09-30

$0.152431

2014-06-30

$0.142936

2014-03-31

$0.131334

SYG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SYG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SYG

Stock not rated.

SYG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-22.93%

-66.70%

0years

SYG

News
SYG

Research
SYG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SYG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

SYG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0823

2020-03-19

2020-03-20

2020-03-23

2020-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2529

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2019-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2385

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3218

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9941

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-27

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1954

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2583

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1972

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1149

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1296

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2018-01-09

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2018-01-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1575

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1584

2017-06-29

2017-06-30

2017-07-05

2017-07-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1402

2017-03-30

2017-03-31

2017-04-04

2017-04-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1787

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1232

2016-09-29

2016-09-30

2016-10-04

2016-10-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1487

2016-06-29

2016-06-30

2016-07-05

2016-07-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1702

2016-03-30

2016-03-31

2016-04-04

2016-04-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3696

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-11

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.8522

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-11

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1490

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1463

2015-09-29

2015-09-30

2015-10-02

2015-10-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1651

2015-06-29

2015-06-30

2015-07-02

2015-07-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1812

2015-03-30

2015-03-31

2015-04-02

2015-04-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.8980

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-07

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1524

2014-09-29

2014-09-30

2014-10-02

2014-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1429

2014-06-27

2014-06-30

2014-07-02

2014-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1313

2014-03-28

2014-03-31

2014-04-02

2014-04-10

Initial

Regular

Quarter

SYG

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X