SSgA Active ETF Trust

Stock

SYE

Price as of:

$65.15 +5.36 +8.96%

Industry

Other

SSgA Active ETF Trust (SYE)

SYE

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.93%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.15

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get SYE DARS™ Rating

SYE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$65.15

Quote Time

Today's Volume

6,200

Open Price

$63.44

Day's Range

$63.2 - $65.15

Previous Close

$59.79

52 week low / high

$58.64 - $92.61

Percent off 52 week high

-29.65%

SYE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SYE has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SYE

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.4 5.70% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.2 5.26% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 4.0 4.54% 48.08% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.44% 42.07% 20.51% 8
locked locked 3.4 4.21% 44.91% 16.45% 33
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Trade SYE's Upcoming Dividend

SYE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SYE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-20

$0.288308

2019-12-20

$0.414429

2019-09-20

$0.347509

2019-06-21

$0.392391

2019-03-15

$0.283346

2018-12-21

$0.352352

2018-09-21

$0.297033

2018-06-15

$0.300119

2018-03-16

$0.221651

2017-12-27

$0.222122

2017-12-27

$0.490293

2017-12-27

$0.390807

2017-09-29

$0.215087

2017-06-30

$0.219042

2017-03-31

$0.251921

2016-12-28

$0.25842

2016-09-30

$0.238085

2016-06-30

$0.259215

2016-03-31

$0.281553

2015-12-29

$0.30218

2015-12-29

$0.247188

2015-12-29

$0.33016

2015-09-30

$0.24117

2015-06-30

$0.225855

2015-03-31

$0.213457

2014-12-29

$0.25224

2014-12-29

$1.44028

2014-09-30

$0.187665

2014-06-30

$0.159565

2014-03-31

$0.14001

SYE's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SYE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SYE

Stock not rated.

SYE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-13.62%

-19.78%

1years

SYE

SYE

SYE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SYE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

SYE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2883

2020-03-19

2020-03-20

2020-03-23

2020-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4144

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2019-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3475

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3924

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2833

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3524

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2970

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3001

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2217

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3908

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2018-01-09

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.4903

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2018-01-09

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.2221

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2018-01-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2151

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2190

2017-06-29

2017-06-30

2017-07-05

2017-07-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2519

2017-03-30

2017-03-31

2017-04-04

2017-04-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2584

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2381

2016-09-29

2016-09-30

2016-10-04

2016-10-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2592

2016-06-29

2016-06-30

2016-07-05

2016-07-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2816

2016-03-30

2016-03-31

2016-04-04

2016-04-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3302

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-11

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.2472

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3022

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-11

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.2412

2015-09-29

2015-09-30

2015-10-02

2015-10-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2259

2015-06-29

2015-06-30

2015-07-02

2015-07-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2135

2015-03-30

2015-03-31

2015-04-02

2015-04-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.4403

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-07

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.2522

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1877

2014-09-29

2014-09-30

2014-10-02

2014-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1596

2014-06-29

2014-06-30

2014-07-02

2014-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2014-03-28

2014-03-31

2014-04-02

2014-04-10

Initial

Regular

Quarter

SYE

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

