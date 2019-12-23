Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Swedbank AB - Ordinary Shares - Class A

Stock

SWDBF

Price as of:

$14.67 +0.12 +0.82%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Swedbank AB - Ordinary Shares - Class A (SWDBF)

SWDBF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SWDBF DARS™ Rating

SWDBF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$14.67

Quote Time

Today's Volume

23,400

Open Price

$14.84

Day's Range

$14.67 - $14.84

Previous Close

$14.55

52 week low / high

$12.51 - $22.95

Percent off 52 week high

-36.08%

SWDBF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SWDBF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade SWDBF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
SWDBF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SWDBF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2016-04-06

$1.3127

2015-03-27

$1.3213

2014-03-20

$1.575

2013-03-21

$1.5264

2012-03-28

$0.7956

2011-03-28

$0.3286

2008-04-28

$1.5051

2007-04-30

$1.2342

2006-04-26

$1.0001

2005-04-22

$0.9256

2004-04-23

$0.7486

2003-04-11

$0.6484

2002-04-12

$0.5338

SWDBF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SWDBF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SWDBF

Stock not rated.

SWDBF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

114.75%

0.00%

0years

SWDBF

News
SWDBF

Research
SWDBF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SWDBF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

SWDBF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$14.2000 (SEK)

Unknown

Unknown

2019-04-01

2019-04-04

Income

Regular

Annual

$13.0000 (SEK)

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-26

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$13.2000 (SEK)

Unknown

Unknown

2017-04-03

2017-04-06

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.3127

Unknown

2016-04-06

2016-04-07

2016-04-12

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.3213

Unknown

2015-03-27

2015-03-30

2015-04-02

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.5750

Unknown

2014-03-20

2014-03-24

2014-03-27

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.5264

Unknown

2013-03-21

2013-03-25

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.7956

Unknown

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-04

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3286

Unknown

2011-03-28

2011-03-30

2011-04-04

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0000 (SEK)

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-05-05

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.5051

Unknown

2008-04-28

2008-04-30

2008-05-06

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.2342

Unknown

2007-04-30

2007-05-03

2007-05-08

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.0001

Unknown

2006-04-26

2006-04-28

2006-05-04

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.9256

Unknown

2005-04-22

2005-04-26

2005-04-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.7486

Unknown

2004-04-23

2004-04-27

2004-04-30

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.6484

Unknown

2003-04-11

2003-04-15

2003-04-22

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5338

Unknown

2002-04-12

2002-04-16

2002-04-19

Income

Regular

Annual

$5.5000 (SEK)

Unknown

Unknown

2001-04-10

2001-04-17

Income

Regular

Annual

SWDBF

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X