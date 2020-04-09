Best Dividend Stocks
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF

Stock

SUSC

Price as of:

$27.06 +1.1 +4.24%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)

SUSC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.97%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.77

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SUSC DARS™ Rating

SUSC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$27.06

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,054,800

Open Price

$26.72

Day's Range

$26.52 - $27.22

Previous Close

$25.96

52 week low / high

$22.42 - $27.76

Percent off 52 week high

-2.52%

SUSC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SUSC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SUSC

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Trade SUSC's Upcoming Dividend

SUSC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SUSC's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-04-01

$0.064205

2020-03-02

$0.060982

2020-02-03

$0.06058

2019-12-19

$0.053938

2019-12-02

$0.066726

2019-11-01

$0.063862

2019-10-01

$0.064621

2019-09-03

$0.068237

2019-08-01

$0.066984

2019-07-01

$0.070226

2019-06-03

$0.072715

2019-05-01

$0.069015

2019-04-01

$0.070059

2019-03-01

$0.074201

2019-02-01

$0.073018

2018-12-18

$0.059319

2018-12-03

$0.071137

2018-11-01

$0.072873

2018-10-01

$0.069231

2018-09-04

$0.06867

2018-08-01

$0.068066

2018-07-02

$0.066777

2018-06-01

$0.066076

2018-05-01

$0.063274

2018-04-02

$0.064224

2018-03-01

$0.063446

2018-02-01

$0.060783

2017-12-21

$0.061523

2017-12-01

$0.061856

2017-11-01

$0.06082

2017-10-02

$0.06071

2017-09-01

$0.092966

SUSC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SUSC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SUSC

Stock not rated.

SUSC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

31.62%

-5.30%

2years

SUSC

News
SUSC

Research
SUSC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SUSC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

SUSC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0642

2020-03-31

2020-04-01

2020-04-02

2020-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2020-02-28

2020-03-02

2020-03-03

2020-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0606

2020-01-31

2020-02-03

2020-02-04

2020-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0539

2019-12-18

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2019-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0667

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0639

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0646

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0682

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0702

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0727

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0701

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0742

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0593

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0711

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0729

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0692

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0687

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0681

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0668

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0661

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0633

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0642

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0634

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0608

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0619

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0608

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0607

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Initial

Regular

Monthly

SUSC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

