iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

Stock

SUSB

Price as of:

$25.51 +0.33 +1.31%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)

SUSB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.29%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.58

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get SUSB DARS™ Rating

SUSB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$25.51

Quote Time

Today's Volume

419,400

Open Price

$25.51

Day's Range

$25.39 - $25.68

Previous Close

$25.18

52 week low / high

$22.4 - $28.18

Percent off 52 week high

-9.47%

SUSB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SUSB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SUSB

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to "stick" up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Trade SUSB's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

SUSB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SUSB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-04-01

$0.048062

2020-03-02

$0.047765

2020-02-03

$0.048047

2019-12-19

$0.065824

2019-12-02

$0.055128

2019-11-01

$0.054487

2019-10-01

$0.055583

2019-09-03

$0.06019

2019-08-01

$0.060843

2019-07-01

$0.060675

2019-06-03

$0.060249

2019-05-01

$0.060406

2019-04-01

$0.06113

2019-03-01

$0.060354

2019-02-01

$0.064367

2018-12-18

$0.048344

2018-12-03

$0.062024

2018-11-01

$0.060629

2018-10-01

$0.058359

2018-09-04

$0.05692

2018-08-01

$0.055748

2018-07-02

$0.053546

2018-06-01

$0.052395

2018-05-01

$0.050895

2018-04-02

$0.049486

2018-03-01

$0.046628

2018-02-01

$0.044778

2017-12-21

$0.043865

2017-12-01

$0.044178

2017-11-01

$0.043252

2017-10-02

$0.043486

2017-09-01

$0.065251

SUSB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SUSB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SUSB

Stock not rated.

SUSB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

33.94%

-19.81%

2years

SUSB

News
SUSB

Research
SUSB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SUSB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

SUSB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0481

2020-03-31

2020-04-01

2020-04-02

2020-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0478

2020-02-28

2020-03-02

2020-03-03

2020-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2020-01-31

2020-02-03

2020-02-04

2020-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0658

2019-12-18

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2019-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0551

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0556

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0602

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0608

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0607

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0602

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0604

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0611

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0604

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0644

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0483

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0606

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0584

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0569

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0557

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0524

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0509

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0495

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0466

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0448

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0439

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0442

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0433

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0435

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0653

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Initial

Regular

Monthly

SUSB

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

