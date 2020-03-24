Best Dividend Stocks
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

Stock

SUSA

Price as of:

$105.04 +9.98 +10.5%

Industry

Other

SUSA

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.24%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.13

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

6 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SUSA DARS™ Rating

SUSA

Daily Snapshot

Price

$105.04

Quote Time

Today's Volume

107,300

Open Price

$100.2

Day's Range

$99.78 - $105.04

Previous Close

$95.06

52 week low / high

$93.5 - $141.84

Percent off 52 week high

-25.94%

SUSA

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SUSA has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SUSA

SUSA

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SUSA’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-25

$0.467249

2019-12-16

$0.531268

2019-09-24

$0.619677

2019-06-17

$0.482401

2019-03-20

$0.405718

2018-12-17

$0.505622

2018-09-26

$0.465717

2018-06-26

$0.50556

2018-03-22

$0.30221

2017-12-19

$0.453169

2017-09-26

$0.462641

2017-06-27

$0.327576

2017-03-24

$0.311253

2016-12-21

$0.444665

2016-09-26

$0.296345

2016-06-21

$0.325548

2016-03-23

$0.364342

2015-12-24

$0.367666

2015-09-25

$0.27391

2015-06-24

$0.296082

2015-03-25

$0.248368

2014-12-24

$0.315792

2014-09-24

$0.239292

2014-06-24

$0.263818

2014-03-25

$0.225239

2013-12-23

$0.31475

2013-09-24

$0.256772

2013-06-26

$0.241504

2013-03-25

$0.18228

2012-12-19

$0.385547

2012-09-25

$0.262067

2012-06-19

$0.211656

2012-03-26

$0.1892

2011-12-22

$0.263461

2011-09-23

$0.198607

2011-06-24

$0.177124

2011-03-25

$0.157395

2010-12-22

$0.261211

2010-09-23

$0.228447

2010-06-24

$0.17556

2010-03-25

$0.145863

2009-12-23

$0.210261

2009-09-22

$0.179099

2009-06-24

$0.19034

2009-03-25

$0.225142

2008-12-23

$0.239922

2008-09-24

$0.226826

2008-06-25

$0.21169

2008-03-25

$0.20123

2007-12-27

$0.23586

2007-09-25

$0.205435

2007-06-28

$0.174122

2007-03-23

$0.164851

2006-12-20

$0.20209

2006-09-26

$0.296478

2006-06-22

$0.221563

2006-03-24

$0.168291

2005-12-22

$0.18086

2005-09-23

$0.153236

2005-06-20

$0.137863

2005-03-24

$0.139391

SUSA's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SUSA

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SUSA

Stock not rated.

SUSA

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.98%

4.22%

6years

SUSA

SUSA

SUSA

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SUSA

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

SUSA

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4672

2020-03-24

2020-03-25

2020-03-26

2020-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5313

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6197

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4824

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4057

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5056

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4657

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5056

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3022

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4532

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4626

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3276

2017-06-26

2017-06-27

2017-06-29

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3113

2017-03-23

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4447

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2963

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3255

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3643

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3677

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2739

2015-09-24

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2961

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2484

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3158

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2393

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2638

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2252

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3148

2013-12-20

2013-12-23

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2568

2013-09-23

2013-09-24

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2415

2013-06-25

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1823

2013-03-22

2013-03-25

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3855

2012-12-18

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2621

2012-09-24

2012-09-25

2012-09-27

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2117

2012-06-18

2012-06-19

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1892

2012-03-23

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2635

2011-12-21

2011-12-22

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1986

2011-09-22

2011-09-23

2011-09-27

2011-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1771

2011-06-23

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1574

2011-03-24

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2612

2010-12-21

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2284

2010-09-22

2010-09-23

2010-09-27

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1756

2010-06-23

2010-06-24

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1459

2010-03-24

2010-03-25

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2103

2009-12-22

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

2009-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1791

2009-09-21

2009-09-22

2009-09-24

2009-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1903

2009-06-23

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2251

2009-03-24

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2399

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2268

2008-09-23

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2117

2008-06-24

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2012

2008-03-24

2008-03-25

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2359

2007-12-26

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2054

2007-09-24

2007-09-25

2007-09-27

2007-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1741

2007-06-27

2007-06-28

2007-07-02

2007-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1649

2007-03-22

2007-03-23

2007-03-27

2007-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2021

2006-12-19

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2965

Unknown

2006-09-26

2006-09-28

2006-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2216

Unknown

2006-06-22

2006-06-26

2006-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1683

Unknown

2006-03-24

2006-03-28

2006-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1809

Unknown

2005-12-22

2005-12-27

2005-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1532

Unknown

2005-09-23

2005-09-27

2005-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1379

Unknown

2005-06-20

2005-06-22

2005-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1394

Unknown

2005-03-24

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

Initial

Regular

Quarter

SUSA

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

